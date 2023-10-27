Destiny 2 Season 23 to introduce major material rework

In Destiny 2, materials play a vital role when it comes to upgrading weapons and armor pieces in the game. Although the overall material economy isn't exactly skewered in the game so far, some tweaking is necessary. Moreover, Enhancement Cores formed the fundamental material in the entire game and could be used to purchase other materials. However, there was no way to deconstruct other materials to yield Enhancement Cores.

Enhancement Cores, although available in abundance, are required the most when it comes to upgrading items, and there are a few ways in which these materials can be earned. So, what are the reworks that are coming in Destiny 2 Season 23?

Destiny 2 Season 23 revised material costs

With legendary shards being retired in Destiny 2 Season 23, the entire in-game economy will require a major rework. While the developers haven't really revealed how they plan on balancing things out with respect to the Glimmer situation, some of these reworks are already starting to show in the current material reworks that they plan on introducing in the upcoming season.

Based on what was mentioned in their recent blog post, the new cost of these materials will be as follows:

1 Enhancement Prism : 10 Enhancement Cores + 2500 Glimmer

: 10 Enhancement Cores + 2500 Glimmer 1 Ascendant Shard : 10 Enhancement Prisms + 10000 Glimmer

: 10 Enhancement Prisms + 10000 Glimmer 1 Ascendant Alloy : 10 Enhancement Prisms + 10000 Glimmer

: 10 Enhancement Prisms + 10000 Glimmer 5 Enhancement Cores: 1 Enhancement Prism + 2500 Glimmer

For the first time in the history of the game, you will be able to deconstruct Enhancement Prisms into Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2 Season 23. Although it's not a very wise idea to do so, there are moments when you might end up having an abundance of Prisms but not enough cores. Furthermore, you could purchase these Cores with Legendary Shards, but with the currency being vaulted, it would have added more stress on the Glimmer economy.

What's more interesting is the fact that you will be capped at 3 purchases with each of these materials. While this will force you to run activities that drop these items more, it's an important step in reducing the stress on the game's Glimmer economy.

So if you ever run out of Banshee bounties that drop Enhancement Cores, you can always deconstruct an Enhancement Prism or two to get back a few of these materials, that you can use to upgrade both your armor pieces and your weapons.

As Destiny 2 Season 23 approaches, it will be interesting to see how the in-game economy works out because removing the Legendary Shards is one of the major changes that the developers plan on introducing in the new season. And this is one change that could literally make or break the in-game economy.