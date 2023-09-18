5 things to purchase with Legendary Shards before Destiny 2 Season 23

Bungie recently made a huge announcement regarding Destiny 2 primary currency: Legendary Shards have been confirmed to be getting removed from the game, starting with The Final Shape. Whether anyone likes the changes or not, there are only a couple of months to spend the materials on multiple items present in the game.

This change is necessary in the long run, as exchanging Legendary Shards will keep the acquired items within the player's collections. This article lists the best items to use for the Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Raid banners, weapon focusing, and more items to spend Legendary Shards before Destiny 2 Season 23

Here is a summarized list of everything players should do with their Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch:

Raid banners

Weapon focusing

Phantasmal Fragments

Exotics for Glimmer

Special Orders

1) Raid banners

Raid banners can be obtained from Suraya Hawthorne at the Tower, where one rally banner has a price tag of exchange for three Legendary Shards. These small banners may take up your inventory space, but it is essential to have them while running a Raid or Dungeon. Since each Shard will be removed by the end of Season 23, it's better to invest them in the game's current version.

Suraya shop (Image via Destiny 2)

Suraya Hawthorne can be located near the Annex checkpoint, where Ikora is present. She is your Clan and Raid vendor, granting access to Deepsight Raid banners and Clan level-up rewards.

2) Weapon focusing

Multiple ritual and activity vendors are the primary sources of weapon focusing, be it Legacy or new. However, focusing on each gear piece takes up several Legendary Shards from your inventory. While Bungie reduced the cost of a few weapons since the last expansion, it's essential to have everything stored before the next major patch falls into place.

Zavala inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

Here is a list of every vendor worth the investment in Destiny 2:

Zavala for Nightfall weapons

Shaxx for Unending Tempest

Saint-14 for Trials of Osiris weapons

Banshee-44 world drop weapons

Saladin for Iron Banner weapons

Each weapon requires a minimum of 25 Legendary Shards, which should be enough for this season as a whole.

3) Phantasmal Fragments

Phantasmal Fragments are essential for converting Legendary Shards to Glimmer. To start the process, head to Eris Morn's Sanctuary on the Moon and interact with the Lectern. Here, look for the Phantasmal Fragments within the "Material Exchange" section, where one Fragment can be purchased in exchange for 10 Legendary Shards.

Destiny 2 Lectern of Enchantment (Image via Bungie)

These Fragments can now be converted to Glimmer at the Cryptarch. Each exchange requires 10 Phantasmal Fragments in exchange for 10,000 Glimmer. Hence, if you don't have any weapons left to invest your Shards on, having your Glimmer at the cap is recommended, as it is going to be one of the primary currencies for anything starting Season 23.

4) Exotics for Glimmer

This specific method is recommended only for those who have vault spaces left to spare. To start, if you're a veteran, you might have some duplicate armor pieces sitting inside the vault, which can be dismantled for Glimmer. Bungie also stated that after the removal of Shards, Exotic armor pieces will only grant Glimmer, a common chance for Enhancement Core, and Gunsmith Rep.

Hunter Exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

Hence, obtaining Exotic armor from the Collections is one of the primary ways to gain Glimmer next season. All you have to do is hoard the armor pieces within the vault and dismantle them once the Season 23 sandbox goes live.

5) Cryptarch material exchange

Master Rahool has a special section in his inventory that allows everyone to exchange currencies like Ascendant Alloy, Enhancement Cores, and Enhancement Prism. The main shop can be found in the "Material Exchange" section of Master Rahool.

Material Exchange from Rahool (Image via Destiny 2)

Enhancement Prism and Ascendant Alloy require 400 Shards each, while Enhancement Cores will need 30 Shards. This is the best way to burn all your Shards and get essential currencies in the game.