Destiny 2 Fang of Ir Yut god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Destiny 2 Fang of Ir Yut is a brand new Strand scout rifle that Bungie introduced in this game's Crota's End raid. Just like snipers, weapons in this category can be used to engage targets across a long distance. Moreover, scout rifles are a bit more forgiving if players miss their shots. Yes, they don't hit as hard as snipers, but they're still formidable weapons in both PvP and PvE activities.

While not all scout rifles are powerful, the Destiny 2 Fang of Ir Yut works really well with the Strand subclass. Having said that, here's a quick guide on how to get this weapon in the game along with its god rolls.

How to get the Destiny 2 Fang of Ir Yut easily

Considering that the weapon is named after one of the two bosses that you face in this newly reprised raid, the Destiny 2 Fang of Ir Yut drops in Crota's End only. You will get this gun by either completing the Abyss encounter or by finishing the Bridge one.

Alternatively, once you're with this raid by defeating Crota, you can purchase the Destiny 2 Fang of Ir Yut by purchasing it. This can be done through the final raid vendor in exchange for Spoils of Conquest. That said, here are the rolls that you need to look out for.

Destiny 2 Fang of Ir Yut PvE god rolls

Scout rifles work well in PvE activities, especially when you need to take out enemies at a long range. It's not a good idea to engage enemies like Shriekers at up close, so this is where these come in handy:

Magazine: Armor Piercing rounds (+5 Range, 5% increased damage on combatant shields in PvE activities)

Perk 1: Rewind Rounds (When the magazine is empty, the weapon reloads itself from reserves based on the number of hits) / Rapid Hit (Rapid precision hits temporarily increase reload speed and stability.)

Perk 2: Hatchling (Defeating an enemy spawns a hatchling at their location) / Sword Logic (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. Defeating more powerful targets increases the duration and the overall damage output)

Destiny 2 Fang of Ir Yut PvP god rolls

Interestingly enough, this weapon has a lot of interesting rolls that are tailored to PvP activities. Out of all of them, here are the ones that you need to consider:

Magazine: High Calibre rounds (+5 Range, Increased flinch when it hits targets) / Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

Perk 1: Rapid Hit (Rapid precision hits temporarily increase reload speed and stability.) / Keep Away (Increases reload speed, range, and accuracy when targets are not in close proximity)

Perk 2: Sword Logic (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. Defeating more powerful targets increases the duration and the overall damage output) / Kill Clip (Reloading after scoring a kill gives this weapon bonus damage)

These are the perks that you need to take into account while hunting for this weapon in Crota's End. What's more interesting is that the Fang of Ir Yut can be easily crafted. This means you can also use the enhanced versions of the perks mentioned above, for better results.