The Destiny 2 Iron Banner bug could pave the way for return of Sparrow Racing League

Although Sparrows are disabled in PvP modes like the Destiny 2 Iron Banner, a new bug allowed players to summon the vehicle and use it on the Multiplex map. While the developers have ensured a fix for this in a later update, the mode is yet to be revised, allowing players to exploit this bug. This situation could have some major implications for the game.

The Sparrow Racing League was originally seen in Destiny 1 and remained active for a brief period of time. Although it's never been a part of the current game, the Destiny 2 Iron Banner bug could pave the way for said league with certain modifications.

Bungie to leave Sparrows in the Destiny 2 Iron Banner for now

In a recent tweet, the developers noted that Sparrows in the Destiny 2 Iron Banner were indeed a bug. However, they would be leaving it as it is for now. Since the Iron Banner stays in the game for a whole week, the bug will likely be patched out once it returns later in the season.

However, this Destiny 2 Iron Banner Sparrow bug has opened up a world of new possibilities. Since players are actually having fun, Bungie could probably reprise the Sparrow Racing League once again. Despite the challenges, it would definitely be a change from the current roster of activities the game offers.

Simply put, the Sparrow Racing League was nothing but a racing minigame where Guardians would dash around a track with their Sparrows. Considering that Sparrows don't have any functionality other than getting players from point A to point B, the return of the league would lend more importance to these vehicles.

Furthermore, with Bungie trying to incorporate different game modes in Destiny 2 Iron Banner, this bug could inspire a new addition that involves the usage of Sparrows by default. Although it would require a lot of planning, having such a mode would definitely shake up the entire PvP sector, giving it a major refresh.

Since Bungie is indeed working on the PvP sector and on the verge of deploying the PvP Strike Force, a new mode involving Sparrows could be a possibility.

Either way, this is a rare moment when Bungie lets a bug exist due to players' delight. Previous cases involved removing the source of the bug or immediately patching it out. That said, it'll be interesting to see if it opens up new avenues for fresh game modes.