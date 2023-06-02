Top 5 Rarest Sparrows in Destiny 2

Sparrows are one of the best things to have come from the Destiny franchise, and Destiny 2 delivered some of the coolest ones to date. That’s why players always look for these when pulling out the rarest rides from the bunch. Some of these sparrows are so rare that only the smallest percentage of players can obtain them. So if any of the sparrows from our list look familiar, you’re probably very lucky. Sparrows come with unique designs and awesome flame trails.

Let’s check out some of the rarest sparrows in Destiny 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Residual Trace and 4 other rarest Sparrows In Destiny 2

Since Destiny 2's Season of The Deep came out, many new players have joined the game and are already scouring for awesome Sparrows. If you didn't know, Sparrows are the Guardians' main mode of transportation. These sparrows are mainly used for fast travel, usually across long distances within playable zones. They resemble the Speeder bikes from Star Wars, which is cool. The rarer your Sparrow is, the more street cred you get, so to speak.

There aren't any new announcements as to whether we'll be getting new sparrows soon, although Destiny 2 hints that the current season might be adding Fishing to the game.

5) Resurrection's Guide

The Beautiful Details of Resurrection's Guide (Source: Bungie)

This exotic Sparrow was introduced in Season 10 of Destiny 2. Before we get to the statistics, let’s first admire how beautifully designed this space vehicle was. It’s almost as if actual ancient aliens built this gorgeous machine.

Only about 25,000 players could obtain this chariot of the gods, making it one of the rarest ones to date. Resurrection’s Guide is only obtainable through a random Flawless chest reward from the Trials of the Osiris Lighthouse. The description of this Sparrow reads as follows: "The path to a new life is occluded by ruthless aggression. Defy it." —Osiris.

4) August Courser

The calm and sturdy look of the August Courser (Source: Bungie)

The August Courser is an exotic Sparrow introduced in season 2 of the game. Its description reads: "The Light's reach is vast, Guardian; it goes wherever you're willing to carry it."—The Speaker. This vehicle has a global rarity of 0.07% and is owned by approximately 8,400 Destiny 2 players.

This design isn’t the most bedazzling but goes for a more calm and sleek look using blue and white colors.

3) Motive Force

Perfect for a space cowboy (Source: Bungie)

Third on our list is Motive Force! This exotic Sparrow was introduced in Season 9 of the game and is currently held by 7,891 Destiny 2 players with a global rarity of 0.06%. Its description reads: 'Fire on all cylinders.' And if that wasn’t awesome enough, the design for this vehicle has a battle-damaged look with a reddish bronze finish giving the Guardian, who wields it, that extra gritty look.

This Sparrow has a whopping speed of 160, allowing the guardians to reload their weapons as they’re mounted on the vehicle. It also lets the guardians do a barrel roll when you press R2 midair.

2) Urban Commander

The Stylish Urban Commander (Source: Bungie)

Taking the second spot on this list is none other than the Urban Commander. This Sparrow has a more modern look and uses camo, black, and orange colors to really make the flying vehicle pop. Only some of the luckiest Destiny 2 players have had the chance to pull this exotic Sparrow. The Urban Commander is owned by approximately 7,900 players with a 0.06% in global rarity.

The item description for the Urban Commander reads: 'Take back the streets - in style.' We must admit that no truer words have ever been spoken because this is one of the coolest-looking Sparrows in the game.

1) Residual Trace

Residual Trace in all of its awesome glory (Source: Bungie)

Topping off this list is none other than Residual Trace! This exotic sparrow is the rarest of the rare, with a whopping 0.04% in global rarity, and is held only by 4,000+ Destiny 2 players. If this doesn’t make it epic enough, its description reads: 'They’ll only know where you’ve been.' If that doesn’t give you anime protagonist vibes, we don’t know what will.

The design for this particular Sparrow is a bit more hardcore compared to the rest on this list. It seems as though it was inspired by real-life motorcycles and choppers like the Harley-Davidson bikes. The developers went with industrial colors for the Sparrow’s finish. Combining metallic bronze and black gloss simply made this vehicle perfect.

Even after years from its release, it seems as though Destiny 2 is only getting better and better. Here’s hoping Bungie will release more exclusive and rare Sparrows for us to get! In the meantime, check out Destiny 2's Season of The Deep Weekly Challenges.

