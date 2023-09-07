Savathun's Spire secret chests location guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Week 3

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch has been active for three weeks now, with new story quests and collectibles becoming available with each reset. The entire community was busy with Crota's End over the last weekend, and most of them are still trying to farm all the weapons, armor pieces, and Exotic Necrochasm. However, in the midst of this, Bungie added two new secrets to the seasonal Savathun's Spire.

Season of the Witch has two seasonal activities, one being the endless Altars of Summoning, and the other being the encounter-based Savathun's Spire. After finding two chests in the first week of the season, there seem to be a couple more available within the tileset, which will be mentioned in this article.

All secret chest locations in Destiny 2 Savathun's Spire for Week 3

The following is a summary of all the secret chest locations from Week 3 of Destiny 2 Season 22 Savathun's Spire:

After the first encounter during the Ascent jumping puzzle, while ascending, an elemental rune puzzle will be present in the spiral ascent room with Hive Lanterns and spiked Hive cylinders.

After the second encounter, followed by the jumping puzzle's second portal, the chest can be found directly on the platform players have been teleported to.

The following details will guide you through each location of the new secret chests within the Savathun's Spire activity. The same rules apply here as the first secret chests, where you will need to shoot Hive elemental runes with the matching elemental weapons.

Secret chest 1:

After the first encounter, traverse through the Spire until you come across a rotating spiked cylinder on top of a circular platform. Take a right by following the waypoint and you will come across another jumping puzzle with Hive Lanterns and spiked cylinders, as shown in the image below.

Destiny 2 Solar Hive rune (Image via Bungie)

Stay near the entrance and look to the furthest wall of the area, where you will see two Solar Hive runes. Now, hop onto the platform in the middle and face the entrance. Just below the entrance, you will see two more Hive runes with Arc attunement. Shoot them with Arc weapons to reveal the secret chest.

Destiny 2 Arc Hive rune (Image via Bungie)

The chest location will then be presented to you via an icon.

Secret chest 2:

Destiny 2 Hive rune (Image via Bungie)

After finishing the second encounter, go through the correct portal, followed by another portal with Hive symbols. On the other side, before jumping to the opposite platform, look behind and shoot the first Void Hive rune on top, followed by an Arc rune at the bottom.

Next, jump down one level, and hop to the opposite shrine for a similar pattern. An Arc rune will be located on the top, with a Void rune at the bottom. Once done, simply collect the chest from nearby.