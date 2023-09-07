Destiny 2 Point of the Stag god rolls, drop locations, and more

Point of the Stag returns in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, allowing players to quickly obtain this Arc Bow via the Iron Banner. The Precision Framed weapon has been fairly popular within the community in PvP, mainly due to its increased base Damage and Range. Bows often have Champion mods tied to them, with Season 22 having the Anti Barrier perk.

The following article will list the best perks on the Point of the Stag Bow for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. Since this is an Iron Banner weapon, players won't be able to craft it within the Enclave.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get Point of the Stag Bow in Destiny 2

Point of the Stag is a re-issued Legendary Bow, which can be slotted in the Energy slot of Destiny 2. It is a Precision Framed 684 Draw Time Arc weapon, with 76 base Range and 68 Accuracy. Hence, players should get a few perk combinations for both activities, requiring extra work and grind.

To obtain many Iron Banner weapons quickly, everyone must first accumulate a number of Engrams tied to the activity. There are two ways to do this: match completions, while the other is connected to Saladin's reputation rank. After unlocking the curated version of the weapon upon reaching rank 4, Point of the Stag will be available to focus on random rolls.

Each Point of the Stag needs 1 Iron Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 20.000 Glimmer. The following are some perks players should look out for while grinding the PvP activity.

Destiny 2 Point of the Stag god roll for PvP

Point of the Stag god roll for PvP (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following are the best perks for the Point of the Stag in Destiny 2 PvP:

Tactile String for increased Accuracy and Stability.

Carbon Arrow Shaft for more Stability on the weapon.

No Distraction for reduced flinch from incoming fire.

Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy and Handling as health gets lower.

It should be noted that increased Stability also means less flinching while aiming. Since the main objective is to shoot a Guardian's head, reducing flinches in PvP fights is essential.

Destiny 2 Point of the Stag god roll for PvE

Point of the Stag god roll for PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following are the best perks for the Point of the Stag in PvE:

Natural String for increased Stability, Handling, and Accuracy.

Helical Fletching for increased Stability and Accuracy.

Archer's Tempo for reduced draw time with every precision hit.

Vorpal weapon for 20% increased damage to bosses.

The perks mentioned above are targeted at killing Champions for the most part. However, Dragonfly can be used for a more add-clearing load-out.