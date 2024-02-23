Are there mounts in Last Epoch?

The Last Epoch from Eleventh Hour Games is finally out, offering players an ample amount of content to enjoy in 2024. Although it was released in early access nearly five years ago, the ARPG was just recently launched in its complete state. While exploring the world of Eterra, one of the most common questions players have is whether they can use mounts to travel around faster.

This article goes into detail about the availability of mounts in Last Epoch.

Can you obtain a mount in Last Epoch?

Unlike Diablo 4, there are no mounts in Last Epoch. This means players must walk across the world of Eterra. However, to quickly traverse vast terrain, you can fast-travel to any unlocked waypoint via the World Map interface. These waypoints are interactable objects that you can use.

When talking about mounts in video games, gamers may be thinking about horses from Diablo 4. Mounts are different creatures that allow for faster movement. They can even aid in fighting foes. Put simply, mounts are basically pets that make the game more fun.

How to get the Bee pet in Last Epoch

Although Last Epoch doesn't have a mount feature, it does have a lot of pets who can follow you around. While these pets have no practical effects, they add an element of fun to the game.

Among all the cosmetic pets you can get in this game, the Bee is now the most popular. You can follow these steps to get it:

Press H to open up the Social menu.

Head to the “Refer A Friend” tab.

Copy your Referral Code.

Send it to three of your friends.

Each time a person uses your referral code, you will get one Bee as a cosmetic pet reward. This means the maximum number of Bees you can get is three. However, you can also add a friend’s referral code in the same menu.

Once you get the Bee cosmetic pet, it's time to start roaming around with it. You can follow these steps to do this:

Open the inventory menu.

Head to the Appearance tab.

Select a creature slot at the bottom of the menu.

Choose the pet you want to equip.

Due to an ongoing issue with the API, this referral system has now been disabled. However, the developers have promised to provide all three Bee pets to everyone who owns a copy of the game.

That's all you need to know about the availability of mounts in this game. For more such Last Epoch guides, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.