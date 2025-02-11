ARK Love Ascended 2025 event guide

ARK is all set to bring back the ARK Love Ascended event for the upcoming Valentine’s Day 2025 celebrations. The servers will introduce a variety of new rewards, creatures, and skins during this event. Additionally, the game is gearing up for the release of Astraeos, the first-ever Official Partner DLC, scheduled to launch on February 12, 2025.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know about the upcoming ARK Love Ascended 2025 event.

What to expect from ARK Love Ascended 2025

Official gameplay screenshot of ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Event duration

Start Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 10:00 am PST

Wednesday, End Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 10:00 am PST

Boosted rates

During ARK Love Ascended 2025, players will experience enhanced rates across different server types:

PvP/PvE Servers: 2x Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding

2x Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding Small Tribes Servers: 4.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4x Breeding

4.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4x Breeding ARKpocalypse Servers: 5x Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding

Exclusive event creatures

The event will introduce a fresh roster of themed creatures, including:

Lovebirds (New)

(New) Love Bugs

Vday Coel

Special chibi pets

Chibi-Lovebird (New)

(New) Chibi Pair-o-Saurs (New)

Unique event items

Survivors can collect and use exclusive event items, such as:

Valentine’s Fishing Rod

Love Bug Hearts

Festive Dino Candy

Box o' Chocolates (Now reduces mating cooldown by 20% of the remaining time)

Official gameplay art of ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Limited-time skins

A variety of themed skins will be available, including both new and returning favorites:

New skins:

Pillow-Club Skin

Loveseat

Ottoman

Love-Chair

Pajama Top

Pajama Bottoms

Sleeping Hat

PomPom Slippers

Friendship Bracelets

Returning skins:

Bear Hug Swimsuit

Odd Couple Swimsuit

Sauropod Heart Swimsuit

Cupid Couture Bottom Skin

Cupid Couture Top Skin

Halo Headband Skin

Heart-shaped Sunglasses Skin

Heart Spring Hat

Cuddle Rex Sweater

Bow & Eros Skin

Heart-shaped Shield Skin

Teddy Bear Grenade Skin

Love Shackles Skin

Love-Bed

Event emotes

Survivors can express themselves with special event emotes:

Proposal Emote (New)

(New) Lasso Emote (New)

(New) Flirty Emote

Heart Emote

Self Hug Emote

Themed creature colors

Wild creatures will spawn in event-exclusive colors, including:

Dino Light Blue

WyvernBlue0

PowderBlue

Glacial

DarkLavender

MediumLavender

Lavender

DarkViolet

Dino Light Purple

LightPink

Magenta

DeepPink

Red

DarkMagenta

Dino Albino

Cream

Jade

LeafGreen

How to activate ARK Love Ascended event

For single-player and non-dedicated servers:

Open the Main Menu and navigate to the Mod tab. Search for Love Ascended in the ARK mod list and install it. (Mod ID: 927084) Once installed, return to your game setup screen and select Mod Settings. Locate Love Ascended in the Available Mods list and activate it.

For unofficial and private servers:

Add the following command-line argument

-mods=927084

No additional modifications are required to enable the event.

With themed creatures, collectible items, and special skins, the event ensures a lively and festive experience for all survivors. Be sure to participate before the event concludes on February 19, 2025.

