ARK Ragnarok Ascended: Iceworm Queen cave walkthrough

The Iceworm Queen can be found in a cave in ARK Ragnarok Ascended and is perhaps one of the most tiresome bosses to reach. The journey and preparation needed to get to the boss are more than enough to throw you off track. Locating the cave and traversing is literally half the battle, but it will be worth your time.

That said, here's a quick walkthrough to help you navigate the Iceworm Queen cave and reach the boss in the shortest amount of time. You must follow this particular route, as there are many twists and turns in the cave. Here's what you should do to reach the Iceworm Queen in ARK Ragnarok Ascended.

How to find the Iceworm Queen cave in ARK Ragnarok Ascended

Location of the Icequeen Cave in ARK Ragnarok Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

You'll be able to find the cave by traveling to these coordinates: 31, 38.1. Consider using an Argentavis or a Wyvern to locate the entrance from above, as this will make it easier to spot. This will also allow you to bypass any creatures you may have to deal with on the ground while trying to find the cave.

Things needed to explore the cave and fight the Iceworm Queen in ARK Ragnarok Ascended

Prepare well to take on the Iceworm Queen in ARK Ragnarok Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

Once you've found the cave, don't head in recklessly. Since this is a boss fight, preparation is key. For starters, you'll need some good Fur Armor to deal with the cold. Carrying some Flak Armor in reserve is recommended as well.

You'll need a good Shotgun to deal with the Bears and Iceworms inside, as well as Med Brews, Food (Fria Curry), and Parachutes for one portion of the cave. Bringing a Pyromane is also highly recommended.

How to explore the cave and reach the Iceworm Queen in ARK Ragnarok Ascended

Use a flying Mount in ARK Ragnarok Ascended to enter the cave (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

Use a flying Mount to enter the cave and fly straight until you spot a little bridge. From here, turn left and go through the small entrance until a few Bears come into view. This is where you dismount and go on foot till you reach a crossroad. Take the left turn and continue down the path. You can bypass the Bears if you don't want to fight.

Turn left to enter the next area (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

At the end of this passage, you'll have to crouch to get to the other side. Once you've done that, continue following the path until you reach another crossroads. This time, three options will be available to you. Take the path in the middle, keeping the crystal formation to your left.

Crouch to get to the other side (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

Towards the end of this path, you'll see the remains of an intrepid adventurer who probably got lost in the vast cave system. Behind the corpse is a long drop downward. Slowly descend to avoid taking fall damage, and make your way to the bottom. Once safely on the ground, bring out your Pyromane.

Looks like someone wasn't prepared for ARK Ragnarok Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

As you proceed along the tunnel, you'll encounter Iceworms. They are a scourge in ARK Ragnarok Ascended, but thankfully, not too difficult to deal with. Towards the end of the path, you'll encounter another crossroad. You'll want to take a hard left and continue down that path into the other room and stick to the left of the cave. There'll be a room on the left. You can choose to explore it or leave it.

Don't wander inside the cave (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

Ahead of this path, there will be an opening on the right. Turn towards it and continue until you reach a small passage. You'll have to dismount from your Pyromane and walk on foot until you're on the other side. Once more, you'll be greeted with a crossroads, summon your Pyromane, and take the right path.

Watery area (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

Keep following the path until you reach a large opening that leads to the waterfall area. You'll have two options: going left or right. On the right is a lootable area, while to the left is the path that will take you to the Iceworm Queen. At the edge of the path, there's a steep drop, which will open out into the boss-fight area. You can either drop straight down into the water below, as you won't take fall damage, or you can play it safe and use a parachute.

How to fight and defeat the Iceworm Queen

Jump down to get to the boss area (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

Once in the boss's area, you'll want to "Swap to Shoulder Pet" for your Pyromane and hop down into the pit. When inside the boss area, summon it, and get as close to the Iceworm Queen as possible. Your goal will be to hug the target and use Pyromane's Bite attack to inflict and stack damage over time.

Stay close and deal damage (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

Stay flush with the boss and go in circles to avoid being hit. Turn with the Iceworm Queen to ensure she cannot attack you. If done correctly, she won't be able to land a single attack on you. Rinse and repeat the Bite attack. With the Pyromane Enflamed stacking up to 10 times, the boss will be ablaze and soon dead.

The Pyromane in ARK Ragnarok Ascended is a lifesaver (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

This tactic works well with the shotgun as well, but without a Mount, you'll be a lot slower. As such, when the Iceworm Queen burrows into the ground and breaks through, she will resume her ranged attack. Remember to close the gap to avoid being hit. As mentioned, this is not the hardest boss in ARK Ragnarok Ascended, but it can be tricky.

What loot does the Iceworm Queen drop in ARK Ragnarok Ascended?

That's some good loot in ARK Ragnarok Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

Once you defeat the boss, four high-tier Loot Crates will spawn. They contain some of the best loot in the game, such as Ascendant Hide Pants and Chitin Gauntlets, Sword Blueprints, Ascendant Longneck Rifles and Fur Boots, Shotgun Blueprints, and saddles for Megalosaurus.

Artifact of the Pack in ARK Ragnarok Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard || YouTube/Jonna-X)

Apart from the loot, you'll also be able to pick up the Artifact of the Pack. This can be obtained by entering the smaller room on the far end of the room you are currently in. You'll find a dead dinosaur and eggs inside as well.

To exit, once you leave the room with the artifact, turn left and go through the entrance. Stick to the right side, and keep going straight. You will come out next to a waterfall.

