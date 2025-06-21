ARK Survival Ascended: All bosses on the Ragnarok map

The Ragnarok Ascended DLC for ARK Survival Ascended brought back one of the game's most beloved maps. However, things aren’t the same as the original. Ragnarok features new islands, creatures, and a new boss fight that replaces the old one. If you’ve played and defeated the Dragon and the Manticore, you may be in for a surprise.

In this guide, we’ll list all the bosses you can take on in the Ragnarok Ascended map.

All bosses on Ragnarok in ARK Survival Ascended

When it comes to boss fights, there aren’t many on Ragnarok. The amount remains the same, as the old boss will be replaced by a new one.

Note: The locations of the mini-bosses are from the previous iteration of the Ragnarok DLC.

Trending

Nunatak (main boss)

Nunatak boss fight (Image via YouTube @Raasclark || Studio Wildcard)

With the Dragon and Manticore fight removed, Ragnarok Ascended brought a new boss fight. Nunatak is a massive Ice Wyvern who now holds the mantle of Ragnarok's main boss fight.

You can start the fight by offering a tribute at the terminal, which will teleport you to the arena. The fight location is on a frozen lake, so wear something warm.

Upon defeat, Nunatak will drop a supply cache, rewarding you with Element x550, along with a trophy. Inside the arena, the corpse of the previous two bosses, defeated by Nunatak, can also be spotted.

Iceworm Queen (mini-boss)

Iceworm Queen boss fight (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Among the many familiar things, the Iceworm Queen of the Frozen Dungeon is also available as one of the bosses in the new Ragnarok Ascended DLC. In the previous release, her dungeon was located around latitude ~31.3, longitude ~33.7, which should be the same in the remake.

The entrance is shrouded behind a frozen waterfall, which you must break to enter. Since the entire area is frozen, wear fur armor to prevent getting cold.

Lava Elemental (mini-boss)

Lava Elemental boss fight (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Lava Elemental also made a return with Ragnarok Ascended. Like the Frozen Dungeon, the Jungle Dungeon has two entrances. One of the entrances for this boss fight was located around latitude ~18.2, longitude ~28.4.

The entrance to the boss arena is located at the end of the dungeon. However, the path is filled with some tricky terrain. To quickly navigate to the end, use a grappling hook. Once you reach the arena filled with lava, the boss will spawn for a duel.

Check out more guides for ARK Survival Ascended:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More