You'll need to look for Artifacts in Astraeos ARK Survival Ascended to summon Thodes The Widowmaker and Natrix The Devious. Six of them are scattered across the region, and some are harder to reach than others, but if you want to summon the two bosses mentioned above, this is the only method.

Ad

Each Artifact in Astraeos ARK Survival Ascended is located within a dedicated cave system. They just so happen to be filled with creatures of all manner, which you will have to deal with. That said, here's how to find the Astraeos Artifact in ARK Survival Ascended.

All Astraeos Artifact locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Artifact of the Brute

Artifact of the Brute in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard| YouTube/iTz i DoMzIllA)

To get this artifact, you must dive and look for an underwater cave entrance off the coast of Therokis, at the following coordinates: 48.6, 49.8. This is the starting point of the cave. Once inside, traverse the cave (it's quite lengthy) until you reach the end, where you'll resurface into a room filled with Greek statues.

Ad

Trending

At the very end of the hall, there will be a puzzle. It can sometimes be glitchy, but essentially, you must interact with the base of the statues (pedestals) to light a fire. Once done, the door will open, and you'll gain access to Artifact of the Brute.

Artifact of the Devourer

Artifact of the Devourer in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard| YouTube/iTz i DoMzIllA)

To get this artifact, look for a cave on the eastern side of Phokintos. It's easy to spot as it's on the surface and has a prominent entry point. The entrance is at the following coordinates: 21.8, 43.3. Once inside the cave, follow the path downward (you'll have to deal with enemies), which opens up into a room with statues and other paraphernalia.

Ad

Make a hard right from the first door, take the immediate left, and then right. You'll exit a room with a crystal growing out of the ground and a hole in the center. Jump down (be careful not to hit the rocks below) and take the first left. Follow the path until you reach the stairs, climb them, turn right, descend the stairs, and go straight until the end of the passage, and turn right; you'll exit into the room with the artifact.

Ad

Artifact of the Pack

Artifact of the Pack in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard| YouTube/iTz i DoMzIllA)

To get this artifact, you must travel to Therokis and head to the south side of the island. The coordinates to the cave's entrance are as follows: 67.4, 62.9. This cave system is rather confusing, so be sure to stay on the given path to reach your destination without spending too much time inside. There are also a lot of high-level creatures, so come prepared for a fight.

Ad

Enter the cave, and follow the path until you reach a crossroads. Take the path on the left. There's some flowing lava to use as an indicator as well, should you need one. Keep going straight, and you'll pass an arch and more lava pools. You'll enter a smaller cave once you cross these. Keep to the right as you advance, and you'll eventually exit into an open area.

Once here, you'll have two options to reach the artifact. You can either continue along the path that curves and reaches the bottom, or parachute/grapple to reach the bottom. Be careful, though — there's a lot of lava.

Ad

Artifact of the Massive

Artifact of the Massive in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard| YouTube/iTz i DoMzIllA)

This artifact is located in the heart of Korinthos. The cave's entrance is a bit tricky to find since it blends in perfectly with the landscape. Nevertheless, it shouldn't be too difficult since you have the coordinates: 37.4, 22.5. Once inside, make your way to the statue and take the flight of stairs leading to the room below.

Ad

After you clear the room of enemies, look for a pedestal. It will be located on the first pillar, left of the doorway. Interact with it, and the door to the next room will unlock. As you enter the next room, you'll find scaffolds and a lot of enemies. Deal with them, and stick to the left side of the room till you reach a doorway. Take the first right that appears in this doorway and follow the path until it leads you into the artifact room, where you must solve a puzzle by pressing three buttons.

Ad

At the end of the room, look for a pedestal, and interact with it. This is the first button. The second can be found above the scaffolding on the left side of the room as you enter. The third can be found high above the ground, on the right side of the room you enter. You'll need a Grappling Hook to reach them. Once all the buttons have been pressed, a passage leading into an underwater cave will open up. Swim to the very end, and the artifact will be located there.

Ad

Artifact of the Clever

Artifact of the Clever in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard| YouTube/iTz i DoMzIllA)

This artifact is located underwater, between the islands of Korinthos and Phokintos. Here's the exact coordinates to make your search easier: 24.5, 23.9. These will bring you to the cave's entrance. Once inside, follow the path till you reach a crossroads. A giant bounder will be the landmark.

Ad

Keep to the left, descend into the trench, and turn left at the bottom. After you exit into a new section, you'll find a purple glowing entrance on the far side of the cave. Use this as a marker to guide yourself. Within this small cave, you'll find the artifact.

Artifact of the Hunter

Artifact of the Hunter in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard| YouTube/iTz i DoMzIllA)

This artifact is located on the northwestern edge of Korinthos. You'll find the cave entrance next to two waterfalls, which are rather scenic, and should be used as the landmark. You must pass the waterfalls to reach the entrance of the cave. The coordinates are: 29.9, 9.5.

Ad

Enter the cave and follow the path till you reach a bridge. Once you cross it, keep to your left and use the giant mushroom as a landmark. There will be an offbeat path on the left, which is narrow; follow it, and you'll eventually reach a gap, which you must jump over or cross using a Grapple Hook.

Continue along the path, and jump over the next gap as well. Once over the gap, follow the path, and keep to your left. You'll have to deal with creatures along the path, and the two that are guarding the artifact. Defeat them, and it's yours for the taking.

Ad

Read more ARK Survival Ascended articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More