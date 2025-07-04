ARK Survival Ascended: Summer Bash event guide

The Summer Bash returns to ARK Survival Ascended for the second year in a row. This year has been a nostalgic trip for the ARK community. The developers recently brought back the beloved Ragnarok map as part of the Lost Colony Expansion, followed by Summer Bash, featuring an in-game event and a lot of free cosmetics.
Apart from the event-specific items, the update brings several QoL additions. Here's everything new added with the latest ARK update.
All you need to know about ARK Survival Ascended: Summer Bash 2025
Since its release, the ARK franchise has celebrated multiple events every year, but the Summer Bash was introduced in 2019 with ARK: Survival Evolved. The event ran for three consecutive years before being replaced by Summer EVO.
To everyone’s surprise, it returned in 2024 with ARK Survival Ascended. This year’s event comes right after a massive update, giving players one more reason to keep playing.
Summer Bash 2025 started on July 2, 2025, and will be active for two weeks until July 16. During this time, everyone in the PvP and PvE servers can enjoy double the rate for Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding.
Small Tribes servers can enjoy a 4.5x boost, while ARKpocalypse will get a 5x boost for the event duration. For those unaware, Small Tribes is a PvP server with only six players, and the ARKpocalypse is a hardcore server.
How to take part in ARK Survival Ascended: Summer Bash 2025
The Summer Bash 2025 event is added as a mod in the game, which you need to install before playing. For players in the dedicated servers or single-player, follow the steps below to install the mod:
- Open the ARK Mod list and search Summer Bash.
- Install the one with Mod ID: 927091.
- Close the mod list and open the "Mod Setting" inside the game setup.
- Search and activate Summer Bash.
Here’s everything in the Summer Bash 2025 event:
In-game event
The Club ARK has received an update featuring new rewards. These can be crafted using Popsicles, which players can get by killing Slidy 'N Slippery Kairuku. It’s a Penguin sliding around the map in a summer outfit.
The Popsicles are only rewards after killing and destroying Slidy 'N Slippery Kairuku’s body. Once you have enough of them for the item you want, use Smithy to craft it.
Here are all the event items:
- Festive Dino Candy (Summer Swirl Taffy)
- Shark Jaw Trophy
- Fisherman's Trophy Wall Mount Coel
- Fisherman's Trophy Wall Mount Piranha
- Fisherman's Trophy Wall Mount Salmon
Event skins and returning skins
Event Emotes
- Sit (new)
- This Big! (new)
- Air Guitar (returning)
Wild Dino Colors
- Yellow
- Light Yellow
- Cream
- Teal
- Medium Teal
- Turquoise
- Lemon Lime
- Leaf Green
- Jade
- Coral
- Peach
- Light Orange
- Light Pink
- Light Red
- Dino Light Red
- Dino Albino
- White
- Actual Black
QoL updates with ARK Summer Bash 2025
Amid all the new rewards, Studio Wildcard has also pushed several quality-of-life changes to the game. The most notable one is making the Phoenix breedable, something the community had requested for a long time.
Other changes include the ability to enable “autorun” from the action wheel, specific resource harvesting using Ankylosaurus, Doedicurus, and Dunkleosaurus, and many more balance changes.
