  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • ARK Survival Ascended: Summer Bash event guide

ARK Survival Ascended: Summer Bash event guide

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Jul 04, 2025 08:20 GMT
ARK Summer Bash 2025 is now available (Image via Studio Wildcard)
ARK Summer Bash 2025 is now available (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Summer Bash returns to ARK Survival Ascended for the second year in a row. This year has been a nostalgic trip for the ARK community. The developers recently brought back the beloved Ragnarok map as part of the Lost Colony Expansion, followed by Summer Bash, featuring an in-game event and a lot of free cosmetics.

Ad

Apart from the event-specific items, the update brings several QoL additions. Here's everything new added with the latest ARK update.

All you need to know about ARK Survival Ascended: Summer Bash 2025

New Squirt Gun Auto Turret skin (Image via Studio Wildcard)
New Squirt Gun Auto Turret skin (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Since its release, the ARK franchise has celebrated multiple events every year, but the Summer Bash was introduced in 2019 with ARK: Survival Evolved. The event ran for three consecutive years before being replaced by Summer EVO.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To everyone’s surprise, it returned in 2024 with ARK Survival Ascended. This year’s event comes right after a massive update, giving players one more reason to keep playing.

Summer Bash 2025 started on July 2, 2025, and will be active for two weeks until July 16. During this time, everyone in the PvP and PvE servers can enjoy double the rate for Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding.

Small Tribes servers can enjoy a 4.5x boost, while ARKpocalypse will get a 5x boost for the event duration. For those unaware, Small Tribes is a PvP server with only six players, and the ARKpocalypse is a hardcore server.

Ad

How to take part in ARK Survival Ascended: Summer Bash 2025

Slidy &#039;N Slippery Kairuku (Image via Studio Wildcard)
Slidy 'N Slippery Kairuku (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Summer Bash 2025 event is added as a mod in the game, which you need to install before playing. For players in the dedicated servers or single-player, follow the steps below to install the mod:

Ad
  • Open the ARK Mod list and search Summer Bash.
  • Install the one with Mod ID: 927091.
  • Close the mod list and open the "Mod Setting" inside the game setup.
  • Search and activate Summer Bash.

Here’s everything in the Summer Bash 2025 event:

In-game event

The Club ARK has received an update featuring new rewards. These can be crafted using Popsicles, which players can get by killing Slidy 'N Slippery Kairuku. It’s a Penguin sliding around the map in a summer outfit.

Ad

The Popsicles are only rewards after killing and destroying Slidy 'N Slippery Kairuku’s body. Once you have enough of them for the item you want, use Smithy to craft it.

Here are all the event items:

  • Festive Dino Candy (Summer Swirl Taffy)
  • Shark Jaw Trophy
  • Fisherman's Trophy Wall Mount Coel
  • Fisherman's Trophy Wall Mount Piranha
  • Fisherman's Trophy Wall Mount Salmon

Event skins and returning skins

NewReturning
Gone Fishin Swimsuit Top and BottomAlpha Raptor Swimsuit Top and Bottom
Gone Fishin shirtFloaty Swimsuit Top and Bottom
Captain's HatGiga Poop Swimsuit Top and Bottom
Fishing TopEel Swimsuit Top and Bottom
Fishing PantsJellyfish Swimsuit Top and Bottom
Fishing BootsT-Rex Swimsuit Top and Bottom
Flower Crown HatFloral Swimsuit Top and Bottom
Flower Bracelets GloveCrab Fest Swimsuit Top and Bottom
Flower Anklets BootFish Bite Swimsuit Top and Bottom
Fishing ChairIchthy Isles Swimsuit Top and Bottom
Tackle Box SmallInflatable Rex Costume
Squirt Gun Auto TurretSunglasses
Squirt Gun Heavy Auto TurretAngler Hat
Sportsman's SpeargunFloppy Straw Summer Hat
Angler's Fishing RodBulbdog-Print Shirt
GoneFishing Swim Short skinHoversail-Print Shirt
GoneFishing Swim Bottom SkinRetro Glasses
Alpha Raptor Swim Short SkinCool Noglin-Print Shirt
Alpha Raptor Swim Bottom SkinIce Pop-Print Shirt
Eel Swim Short SkinSea Life-Print Shirt
Eel Swim Bottom SkinUncle Sam Hat
Floral Swim Short SkinGasbags-Print Shirt
Floral Swim Bottom SkinShadowmane Fishing-Print Shirt
Ichthy Isles Swim Short SkinPineapple Sunglasses
Ichthy Isles Swim Bottom SkinSun Visor
T-Rex Swim Short SkinFireworks Hat
T-Rex Swim Bottom SkinSarco Sandals
Giga Poop Swim Short SkinPuka Shell Bracelet
Giga Poop Swim Bottom SkinShark Costume
Jellyfish Swim Short SkinGrilling Spatula
Jellyfish Swim Bottom SkinFireworks Flaregun
Fish Bite Swim Short SkinTorch Sparkler
Fish Bite Swim Bottom SkinFireworks Rocket Launcher
Floaty Swim Short SkinFlying Disc
Floaty Swim Bottom SkinWater Soaker
Crab Fest Swim Short SkinBalloon Sword
Crab Fest Swim Bottom SkinBalloon Axe
------------------Balloon Pick
------------------Water Pistol
------------------Dino Uncle Sam Hat
------------------Cooler
------------------BBQ Grill
Ad

Event Emotes

  • Sit (new)
  • This Big! (new)
  • Air Guitar (returning)

Wild Dino Colors

  • Yellow
  • Light Yellow
  • Cream
  • Teal
  • Medium Teal
  • Turquoise
  • Lemon Lime
  • Leaf Green
  • Jade
  • Coral
  • Peach
  • Light Orange
  • Light Pink
  • Light Red
  • Dino Light Red
  • Dino Albino
  • White
  • Actual Black

QoL updates with ARK Summer Bash 2025

Phoenix is ARK Survival (Image via Studio Wildcard)
Phoenix is ARK Survival (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Amid all the new rewards, Studio Wildcard has also pushed several quality-of-life changes to the game. The most notable one is making the Phoenix breedable, something the community had requested for a long time.

Ad

Other changes include the ability to enable “autorun” from the action wheel, specific resource harvesting using Ankylosaurus, Doedicurus, and Dunkleosaurus, and many more balance changes.

Check out our other guides on the game:

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications