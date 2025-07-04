ARK Survival Ascended: Summer Bash event guide

The Summer Bash returns to ARK Survival Ascended for the second year in a row. This year has been a nostalgic trip for the ARK community. The developers recently brought back the beloved Ragnarok map as part of the Lost Colony Expansion, followed by Summer Bash, featuring an in-game event and a lot of free cosmetics.

Apart from the event-specific items, the update brings several QoL additions. Here's everything new added with the latest ARK update.

All you need to know about ARK Survival Ascended: Summer Bash 2025

New Squirt Gun Auto Turret skin (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Since its release, the ARK franchise has celebrated multiple events every year, but the Summer Bash was introduced in 2019 with ARK: Survival Evolved. The event ran for three consecutive years before being replaced by Summer EVO.

To everyone’s surprise, it returned in 2024 with ARK Survival Ascended. This year’s event comes right after a massive update, giving players one more reason to keep playing.

Summer Bash 2025 started on July 2, 2025, and will be active for two weeks until July 16. During this time, everyone in the PvP and PvE servers can enjoy double the rate for Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding.

Small Tribes servers can enjoy a 4.5x boost, while ARKpocalypse will get a 5x boost for the event duration. For those unaware, Small Tribes is a PvP server with only six players, and the ARKpocalypse is a hardcore server.

How to take part in ARK Survival Ascended: Summer Bash 2025

Slidy 'N Slippery Kairuku (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Summer Bash 2025 event is added as a mod in the game, which you need to install before playing. For players in the dedicated servers or single-player, follow the steps below to install the mod:

Open the ARK Mod list and search Summer Bash.

Install the one with Mod ID: 927091.

Close the mod list and open the "Mod Setting" inside the game setup.

Search and activate Summer Bash.

Here’s everything in the Summer Bash 2025 event:

In-game event

The Club ARK has received an update featuring new rewards. These can be crafted using Popsicles, which players can get by killing Slidy 'N Slippery Kairuku. It’s a Penguin sliding around the map in a summer outfit.

The Popsicles are only rewards after killing and destroying Slidy 'N Slippery Kairuku’s body. Once you have enough of them for the item you want, use Smithy to craft it.

Here are all the event items:

Festive Dino Candy (Summer Swirl Taffy)

Shark Jaw Trophy

Fisherman's Trophy Wall Mount Coel

Fisherman's Trophy Wall Mount Piranha

Fisherman's Trophy Wall Mount Salmon

Event skins and returning skins

New Returning Gone Fishin Swimsuit Top and Bottom Alpha Raptor Swimsuit Top and Bottom Gone Fishin shirt Floaty Swimsuit Top and Bottom Captain's Hat Giga Poop Swimsuit Top and Bottom Fishing Top Eel Swimsuit Top and Bottom Fishing Pants Jellyfish Swimsuit Top and Bottom Fishing Boots T-Rex Swimsuit Top and Bottom Flower Crown Hat Floral Swimsuit Top and Bottom Flower Bracelets Glove Crab Fest Swimsuit Top and Bottom Flower Anklets Boot Fish Bite Swimsuit Top and Bottom Fishing Chair Ichthy Isles Swimsuit Top and Bottom Tackle Box Small Inflatable Rex Costume Squirt Gun Auto Turret Sunglasses Squirt Gun Heavy Auto Turret Angler Hat Sportsman's Speargun Floppy Straw Summer Hat Angler's Fishing Rod Bulbdog-Print Shirt GoneFishing Swim Short skin Hoversail-Print Shirt GoneFishing Swim Bottom Skin Retro Glasses Alpha Raptor Swim Short Skin Cool Noglin-Print Shirt Alpha Raptor Swim Bottom Skin Ice Pop-Print Shirt Eel Swim Short Skin Sea Life-Print Shirt Eel Swim Bottom Skin Uncle Sam Hat Floral Swim Short Skin Gasbags-Print Shirt Floral Swim Bottom Skin Shadowmane Fishing-Print Shirt Ichthy Isles Swim Short Skin Pineapple Sunglasses Ichthy Isles Swim Bottom Skin Sun Visor T-Rex Swim Short Skin Fireworks Hat T-Rex Swim Bottom Skin Sarco Sandals Giga Poop Swim Short Skin Puka Shell Bracelet Giga Poop Swim Bottom Skin Shark Costume Jellyfish Swim Short Skin Grilling Spatula Jellyfish Swim Bottom Skin Fireworks Flaregun Fish Bite Swim Short Skin Torch Sparkler Fish Bite Swim Bottom Skin Fireworks Rocket Launcher Floaty Swim Short Skin Flying Disc Floaty Swim Bottom Skin Water Soaker Crab Fest Swim Short Skin Balloon Sword Crab Fest Swim Bottom Skin Balloon Axe ------------------ Balloon Pick ------------------ Water Pistol ------------------ Dino Uncle Sam Hat ------------------ Cooler ------------------ BBQ Grill

Event Emotes

Sit (new)

This Big! (new)

Air Guitar (returning)

Wild Dino Colors

Yellow

Light Yellow

Cream

Teal

Medium Teal

Turquoise

Lemon Lime

Leaf Green

Jade

Coral

Peach

Light Orange

Light Pink

Light Red

Dino Light Red

Dino Albino

White

Actual Black

QoL updates with ARK Summer Bash 2025

Phoenix is ARK Survival (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Amid all the new rewards, Studio Wildcard has also pushed several quality-of-life changes to the game. The most notable one is making the Phoenix breedable, something the community had requested for a long time.

Other changes include the ability to enable “autorun” from the action wheel, specific resource harvesting using Ankylosaurus, Doedicurus, and Dunkleosaurus, and many more balance changes.

