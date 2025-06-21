Everything included in the ARK Lost Colony Expansion Pass

ARK Lost Colony, the first canon expansion coming to ARK Survival Ascended in December 2025, just launched a sneak peek with its Expansion Pass. While it's supposed to be only a fraction of what's coming with the update later this year (with the optimistic estimation of no delays), there's a good deal of micro-features to look into. One specific feature in particular is not a micro-feature at all, because it integrates an all-new progression system: Skill Trees.

Released alongside the Ragnarok Ascended map, the ARK Lost Colony Expansion Pass is a $30 paid DLC, but none of its offerings are exclusive. It functionally adds as a pre-order for Lost Colony with some additional bonuses, as purchasers of the Expansion Pass will also get the full Expansion when it releases in December.

All contents of the ARK Lost Colony Expansion Pass

The TEK Bunker (Image via Studio Wildcard)

New Feature: TEK Bunker, the subterranean base

"The underground is now your battleground, as you can deploy the incredible new TEK Bunker to expand your base underneath the earth into a whole new playing-field."

Exclusive Creature: Veilwyn

"This captivating companion dynamically enhances your adventures with its aura-based buffs for defense, offense, and speed! Unleash its active abilities to revitalize yourself and your creatures, or to empower your next decisive strike. Prepare for a game-changer: this creature can evolve into one of two formidable forms with the official release of Lost Colony, each unlocking entirely new and potent abilities!"

Veilwyn has a companion mode, just like the Armadoggo. However, its abilities is much more mystical - from opening portals to teleport itself to you, to duplicating itself in combat in a clone-strike maneuver. This creature is also an example of Lost Colony's pet evolution gimmick, so Veilwyn is technically three creatures in one.

New Feature: Player Skill Tree

"Master a new style of progression with exclusive early access to a new skill system. Earn points by achieving Milestones and invest them in skills across three distinct trees, allowing for deep specialization as a master of creatures, a seasoned explorer, or a resourceful survivor."

This is the big game-changing feature that was revealed earlier thanks to the devkit, and now it's here. The three trees contain relatively impactful but mundane things like 30% EXP boost on dinos, but also game-changing actives like +100% movement speed temporarily. Here's the entire Skill tree in ARK Ascended, and how it all works.

New Feature: Template Hammer to replicate your base design

"Revolutionize and simplify your base building with this essential tool! The Structure Template system allows you to select a portion of your existing base, save it as a reusable template, and then easily replicate that structure in other locations. Say goodbye to tedious repetition and hello to rapid base expansion and consistent design!"

DarkTek Cosmetics

The DarkTek Cosmetics is exactly my cup of tea (Image via Studio Wildcard)

"Don this striking fusion of gothic elegance and sci-fi technology with a captivating bloodthirsty undertone, including armor component skins, sword skin, and Dark Drakeling skin."

Bonus Fantastic Tame Access: Drakelings

"Gain immediate access to the enchanting Drakelings, miniature dragons that serve as both a steadfast shoulder pet and a versatile tool. With four distinct seasonal variations, each offering unique passive benefits and the ability to be wielded for powerful attacks and tactical support for your allies!"

Drakeling is the third dino introduced as a micro-DLC in the "Fantastic Tames" series - following Pyromane and Dreadmare. This shoulder-mounted pet is not available as a standalone purchase like the others - right now, that is. When Lost Colony releases, it will be available as a $5 paid creature just like the other Fantastic Tames.

Drakelings themselves are arguably the most worthwhile out of the three available Fantastic Tames. This dino is more focused on utilities and buffing other dinos - from a slow fall to mitigate fall damage, to the ability to store and transfer experience to any tamed creature.

