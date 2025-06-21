ARK Survival Ascended: How to use the Tek Bunker

ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok and the Lost Colony Expansion Pass have some incredible new tech . . . or rather Tek in them, with the Tek Bunker. Essentially, this is a drill that bores into the ground, and lets you build an underground base for your tribe. The downside is that this is not really a viable thing to build in solo gameplay.
It takes a ridiculous amount of materials, and you need a Tek Replicator to even craft it. Heck, it takes 60 Engram Points just to learn this one, way down at the bottom of the Engram list. That said, it’s a very cool idea, and while not practical, it’s fascinating. If you want to know how to get a Tek Bunker, we’re here to help get and use it. Before anything, though, make sure you have the Lost Colony Expansion Pass, or you can’t get this period.
How to make and use a Tek Bunker in ARK Survival Ascended
You can make a Tek Bunker at the Tek Replicator in ARK Survival Ascended, but interestingly enough, it’s not a Tek unlock. You can find it down at the bottom of your Engrams list, at 80. If you have the Engram Points to learn it, and the materials to make it, you can have this incredibly fancy drill. It requires:
- 150x Black Pearl
- 200x Crystal
- 300x Element
- 500x Cementing Paste
- 300x Electronics
- 5000x Metal Ingots
All this means is that it’s a very late game item to have in the first place. You can place it on a wide array of mostly flat areas, so put it in a place that works for you, and load it up with Element, to fuel it. Once you’ve placed it, it begins making calculations beneath the Mesh. Once that’s done, interact with its Access Terminal.
Selecting Access Terminal loads a 9x9 grid, where you can build directly beneath you. You’ll see spaces that you cannot build on, which are denoted by red blocks. If you get an area that’s more red blocks than anything, I recommend moving on. Just pick up the Tek Bunker, and move on to another area.
You need Tek Bunker Modules in Ark Survival Ascended, which can be crafted in the Tek Bunker’s inventory. Each Tek Bunker Module requires resources as well; of course it does. It will however, become incredibly costly and time-consuming, incredibly fast:
Tek Bunker Module x1
- 30x Black Pearl
- 2X Element
- 200x Polymer
- 100x Electronics
- 300x Metal Ingots
You can place these blocks individually, or you can drag and drop, to fill up space a bit easier. You can have up to eight layers, which can be selected on the left side to place these Tek Bunker Modules. You can delete these yellow blocks with the Control Key on your keyboard.
Once you’re happy with some modules in position, select Apply Modules, and the Tek Bunker in Ark Survival Ascended will begin putting them into place for you. It seems like it would be better to do this in small chunks at a time, to make sure you’re happy with what you’ve done.
If you want to visit the underground base in Ark Survival Ascended, select Teleport to Last Visited Module on the Tek Bunker’s terminal in Ark Survival Ascended, and it will bring you down to your base. But once you’re down there, you need a way out. Go up to one of the various cubes that make up the wall, and hold E to Add Terminal to Module. This will give you a way out.
This is your base, so you can make it as small or large as the terminal allows, and then put whatever items you want in here; provided they fit, anyway. A one-tile size base is incredibly tiny, so you may want to make enough Tek Bunker Modules to make something of a decent height and width. It looks like the maximum size is 9 blocks high, 9 blocks wide, in a cube. It's pretty massive, all told, but that is not cheap to build.
It might feel like a sort of complex system, but once you’ve made an underground base, it will feel very satisfying. This could be a very cool way to make a breeding pen for your animals, so they can safely make babies without any risk of being attacked, such as the cool new Veilwyns.
One thing that's worth noting about these, is that if you're on a PVP server and you deal enough damage to someone's Tek Bunker set-up in Ark Survival Ascended, you will be able to access their terminal and teleport down into their base. If someone should destroy your Tek Bunker however, all the things you have placed in it will hit the surface in a bag, so you can pick up the things you lost.
