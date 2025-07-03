ARK Survival Ascended's new major patch makes massive quality-of-life additions

ARK Survival Ascended just got a major client patch across all its versions - Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox - adding new UI tools to make some things significantly easier. There's an auto-run mode on your action wheel to make long-distance flights more comfy on controllers. For the architects in your tribe, a new building piece picker (auto-select) option also makes base-building a breeze.
Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, select dinos (for now Ankys, Dunkleosteus, and Doedicurus) now get a Harvest only option to let you select one individual resource to prioritize from nodes. In effect, this makes farming some stuff like metal from underwater nodes on a Dunky dramatically faster.
That's not all, though: there are a lot of dino buffs and nerfs, and Phoenixes are finally breedable now! Here are the full patch notes on this major update (currently live across all platforms as 68.5, although the official client build is numbered 68.12).
ARK Survival Ascended patch notes for 68.12 (July 2, 2025): All changes, additions, and fixes
Club Ark has received a Summer makeover! v198
- Added missing Love Ascended and Summer Bash cosmetics to the store
Gameplay Changes, Balance & QoL
- Phoenixes are now breedable.
- Note: Previously tamed Phoenixes in Single Player will automatically be updated to be male.
- Phoenix fire attack no longer damages mounted players
- Added an Auto-Run toggle, accessible on the Action wheel (R)
- Also added the option to keybind this in the settings
- Ankylosaurus, Doedicurus and Dunkleosteus have been given an extra option called “Harvest Only” which when enabled, will only harvest the resource selected
- This can even be toggled while mounted via the Action wheel (R)
- Ankylosaurus and Doedicurus will no longer stop Auto-Harvesting as long as they are grabbed, and currently, even when slot-capped
- Removed poker table from Bob’s Tall Tales and the Base Game Content to comply with ESRB rating requirements.
- Equipped armor durability is now displayed on the extended HUD (H)
- Added a “quick-select” feature for building, while you are placing a structure, pressing the “quick ping” keybind on a placed structure will swap to placing that structure - if you have one available
- Quetzal movement speed has been increased by approximately 15%
- Spinosaurus health scaling has been increased by approximately 15%
- Mammoth health scaling has been increased by approximately 20%
- Brontosaurus health scaling has been increased by approximately 10%
- Pyromane’s Enflamed DoT duration has been reduced to 20 seconds (from 30)
- Fasolasuchus’ damage scaling has been increased by 20%
- Dreadmare’s damage scaling has been increased by 30%
- Basilisk’s damage scaling has been reduced by 20%
- Rhyniognatha’s saddle has been clamped to 74.5 on Official servers
- On PvP enabled servers, all buffs from the Tribe Tower have been doubled
- This can be further tweaked by unofficial servers using this config in the game.ini: TribeTowerBonusMultiplier=2.0
- On PvP enabled servers, weapons can no longer be equipped by mounted players on Megalania, Rock Drake and Ravagers
- Similarly to the Rhyniognatha weapon equipment restriction, unofficial servers can opt out by using the following config: IgnorePVPMountedWeaponryRestrictions=True
- Tesla Coil’s “Bright” mode has been reworked to apply a 99% slow instead of a stun, eliminating dismounts and flyer grounding
- Yi Ling’s can now use Titanoboa Venom as well as Nameless Venom to poison enhance feathers
- Yi Ling’s feather enhancements now last for 10 minutes, up from 5
- Yi Ling’s tamed damage scaling has been increased by approximately 15%
- Poison Wyvern damage scaling has been reduced by approximately 40%
- Dreadnoughtus HP scaling has been reduced by approximately 40%
- Dreadnoughtus’ Titan Slayer buff only activates when they are the only Dreadnoughtus nearby (100m)
- Wyvern Milk buff duration has been reduced to 2 minutes (from 3)
- Consuming Wyvern Milk now applies a 5 minute cooldown -Does not apply to raising babies
- Torpor applied by Wooden Clubs and Equus/Unicorn should now penetrate armor more effectively, similarly to ASE
- Fixed most cases where projectiles could pass through the Tek Forcefield
- Lightning Wyvern’s breath no longer destroys armor durability, similarly to ASE
- Mek blueprints have been re-enabled in the Tinkering Desk, and like the other pseudo-creature blueprints, can only be tinkered with its own blueprints.
- The beam attack from Meks wearing the Power Ranger’s Megazord costume has been reduced by approximately 20%
- Door structures no longer exert enemy foundation control
- Training Dummy placement limit has been reduced to 20 (from 150)
- Training Dummy can no longer be placed on platform saddles
- Telekinesis skill can now access tribe owned creature inventories
- Tek Bunker stack size reduced from 5 to 1
- Increased the chance of Heat Wave weather event on Scorched Earth
- Owners of a Template Hammer building template can now destroy it via the multiuse wheel
- Veilwyn friends now transfer harvested resources to the companion
- Veilwyn’s Tundra Power now also increases ranged damage
- Added Tek saddles to Drakeling’s Dragon Hoard Chest loot
- Adjusted Drakeling’s Dragon Hoard Chest to drop slightly less Tek items
- Drakeling’s no longer store XP for Gift of Knowledge when killing tamed creatures
Ragnarok Changes & Fixes
- Added Archelon, Gigantoraptor and Rhyniognatha spawns
- Added Blue Gems, Fungal Wood, Aggeravic Mushrooms and Auric Mushrooms
- Fixed Bison not respawning correctly
- Fixed temperature not rising during the day time
- Fixed Daytime Transition audio stinger not respecting audio sliders
- Fixed overly red morning and sunset events
- Fixed Dreadmare’s Dark Altar not working
- Fixed Pyromane being killed to the Jungle dungeon’s lava
- Fixed rafts getting stuck traversing parts of the ocean
- Reduced weather event frequency
- Fixed no snowfall during rain event within the snow biome
- Fixed missing rain VFX during electrical storms
- Extended the no-build radius outside of the labyrinth to prevent players blocking it
- Added missing crystal nodes
- Fixed some Palm fronds that were not pickupable
- Fixed incorrect sapling scale in Redwoods
- Fixed missing textures in the labyrinth
- Fixed cases where underwater clutter would appear on land
- Fixed the entire map appearing covered in snow after dying in the boss arena
- Fixed water appearing darker or brighter depending on camera angle
- Fixed several trees that were missing collision and could not be harvested
- Fixed several rocks missing collision
- Fixed several supply crates spawning in the mesh
- Fixed an issue that caused players to get teleported out of Saltveil’s lighthouse
- Fixed light showing through landscape at Hibber’s Summit
- Various visual tweaks
- Fixed various mesh holes
General Bug Fixes
- Fixed a case where changing settings in-game sometimes caused actors to appear invisible
- Fixed issues that caused structures to render on clients slower since 5.5
- Fixed some kill milestones cases where progression was not counting with some creature variants
- Fixed Cat dossier not unlocking
- Fixed Drakeling’s Dragon Hoard Key incorrectly requiring Bob’s Tall Tales to use
- Fixed Skills placed on the hotbar preventing server transfer
- Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect new milestones to appear when partially completing multiple branches
- Fixed Tracker skill highlighting low yield oil rocks in the ocean
- Fixed Veilwyn unable to be deployed on Aberration
- Fixed Veilwyn’s getting stuck when trying to harvest a corpse
- Fixed Display case not displaying cryopodded creatures
- Fixed Bison’s damaging thatch when mounted
- Fixed the Dark Tek cape appearing messed up after spinning your character around
- Fixed missing tooltip information on the inventory sort button
- Fixed various Armadoggo animation issues
- Fixed Armadoggo’s weight showing as 0 after a server restart
- Fixed lighting inside the Underworld Cave on The Center
- Fixed large rocks in the lava biome rendering out too quickly on The Center
- Fixed an issue that caused Shastasaurus to constantly turn around during taming
- Fixed Cat animations that caused its paws to stretch
- Fixed various Drakeling animation issues
- Fixed Drakeling inability to damage mounted creatures
- Fixed a visual issue when equipping a Drakeling
- Fixed Gift of the Season VFX appearing messed up on Reapers
- Added missing multi-use wheel icons for the Decor Box
- Fixed “Bury” option appearing on enemy Reapers
- Fixed Mek attachments not breaking once reaching 0 durability
- Fixed Tek Bunker foundation check being too large
- Fixed inability to quick access Tek Bunker inventory from its terminal
- Fixed inability to access a baby creature’s inventory when babyfying with the Makeshift MegaLab
- Fixed the scroll keybind not working for the minimap overlay
- Fixed Map tab being skipped when using the cycle tabs keybind with a gamepad
- Fixed cases where low foundations would prevent Template Hammer builds on rafts
- Fixed inability to continue building a template with Template Hammer after dying
- Fixed Template Hammer’s template descriptions getting cut off, and inability to scroll through structures required
- Template Hammer no longer creates a new entry if it is replacing one (of the same name)
- Fixed click-to-rotate not working on 3D explorer note preview when captions are displayed
- Fixed inability to delete the last death waypoint via the map
- Fixed Tek Suit’s radiation buff not applying correctly if the Tek Helmet was the last piece equipped
- Fixed Power Rangers Megazord Mek skin displaying the original Mek Sword/Pistol when equipped
- Fixed Power Rangers Dragonzord skin not animating attacks properly when equipped
- Fixed Power Rangers Green and White Ranger costume having a floating dagger underneath the wearer’s feet when equipped
- Fixed Power Rangers Ptero Zord skin having backward jet VFX when equipped
- Fixed invalid error message displaying when left clicking without a target with Tek Binoculars
- Fixed multiple exploits.
