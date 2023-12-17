Ark Survival Ascended Araneo taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended offers players various dinosaurs and critters to tame, with Araneo being a prominent option. The arachnids are excellent for battles and can even be used for commuting as they come with a saddle. These monsters are aggressive and will attack if provoked. Players must be prepared before attempting to tame this critter. While a single Araneo doesn't pose a problem, they can be overwhelming in a group.

Aranoes are passive tames and can be tamed without any struggle. Although taming this monster in Ark Survival Ascended is straightforward, players must know its location and its preferred food. This article will explain everything about catching this critter.

How to tame an Araneo in Ark Survival Ascended

Players can tame an Araneo by feeding it spoiled meat (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Araneos are rideable tames in Ark Survival Ascended and can be highly aggressive. That said, these monsters can be extremely helpful during PvPs and PvEs. The spider-like creatures can't be found on the island's surface, as they reside deep inside caves. Players can enter any cave near them to hunt for this critter.

Before delving into caves for Araneos, one should note that these areas are infested with lethal monsters. Players must carry weapons like shotguns or rifles for safety. They can also bring a small tame or a shoulder pet, such as a Microraptor, for protection. Players must also bring Bug Repellent to ward off other cave monsters.

Once survivalists are inside the cave, they must use the Ark Survival Ascended Bug Repellent and start their search for the Araneo. After spotting one, players can clear the area of other aggressive critters for a smooth taming process. Once the location has been secured, players can then approach the arachnid. They must be careful around the monster, as poking it or getting too close can result in the critter getting hostile.

Players must approach the monster from behind to avoid taunting it. Once close enough, they can tame the monster by feeding it spoiled meat. While the monster can be tamed by other food, spoiled meat is the ideal option in this scenario. During the taming process, Araneo might roam around the cave, so players must keep track of them with the Ark Survival Ascended taming meter.

Once the process concludes, Araneo will be available as a useful tame.

Uses of Araneo in Ark Survival Ascended

Araneos can be used for taming and battles (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Araneos shoot webs that can slow down any enemy, which is viable in multiple battle scenarios. Having these arachnids will allow players to decimate a slowed monster with a weapon or another tame. Furthermore, Araneos can help tame other monsters, as they remove the need for a trap.