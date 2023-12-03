ARK Survival Ascended Equus taming guide

As Studio Wildcard's latest entry in the survival-craft genre, ARK Survival Ascended innovates many of the staple features in the franchise with the help of Unreal Engine 5. In this title, your primary objective is survival on an island teeming with predators, natural hazards, and hostile players. Taming a large variety of creatures can aid in this endeavor.

Among these creatures, the Equus is notable for being a jack of all trades and can provide many benefits to your gameplay, such as aiding in traversing this treacherous island and acting as a mobile crafting station. It's also one of the rarest animals in the title that can be tamed using a non-violent taming method.

This article will guide you in taming an Equus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame an Equus in ARK Survival Ascended

Expand Tweet

The Equus in ARK Survival Ascended is a genus of horses that appeared in North America during the Ice Age. It's a herbivore that grazes on grass and berries around the island. This horse is skittish in temperament and will flee if approached by players.

The Equus provides the following utility in ARK Survival Ascended:

War Horse: The Equus can attack using its hind legs, and this ability can be used in combat scenarios as well as for taming other creatures. Its high HP and low stamina drain are also beneficial for survivability and acting as an escape vehicle in tricky situations.

The Equus can attack using its hind legs, and this ability can be used in combat scenarios as well as for taming other creatures. Its high HP and low stamina drain are also beneficial for survivability and acting as an escape vehicle in tricky situations. Mobile Crafting: You can use its saddle as a Mortar and Pestle to craft numerous items on the go.

You can use its saddle as a Mortar and Pestle to craft numerous items on the go. Carrier: It reduces the weight of multiple resources like Cementing Paste and Chitin.

You can find an Equus in the Western Plains, Deep Island, Northern Shores, and the north of Southern Islets. It's relatively easy to find, but you can always use console commands to spawn them if you're hosting your server or playing in single-player mode. You're also required to be level 10 to tame this horse.

As the Equus uses the feeding method of taming, you will need one of the following food items for this process:

Simple Kibble

Rockarrot

Crops

Sweet Vegetable Cake

Mejoberry

Berries

Simple Kibble is the optimal food item for taming an Equus in ARK Survival Ascended. It accelerates the taming process significantly compared to the other suitable items.

Expand Tweet

The best method of taming an Equus is carrying it using a flying tame like Argentavis and dropping it inside a premade trap. A premade structure can ensure that this creature won't flee during the taming process.

To tame an Equus, equip the Simple Kibble on the far-right slot of your hotbar and approach the creature inside the premade trap until a prompt to feed appears. Feed the Equus and immediately mount it on its back. It will try to dismount you and run away.

Press the feeding button each time the Equus tries to dismount you to calm it down. Repeating this process a few times will successfully tame this horse in the title.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on ARK Survival Ascended.