ARK Survival Ascended Compy taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, you are stranded on an island teeming with prehistoric animals and natural disasters without any means of escape. It's a dreadful environment where your survival depends upon your cunningness and creativity. Also, this title often requires you to tame animals, including predators that can provide multiple benefits in different facets of gameplay.

Among these creatures, the Compsognathus is a fan-favorite tame that can aid you in carrying items and act as a shoulder pet while looking adorable. To tame this animal, popularly known as Compy, you will have to render it unconscious. This will require proper preparations. The following section will guide you in taming a Compsognathus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Compy in ARK Survival Ascended

The Compy belongs to a genus of bipedal, carnivorous theropod dinosaurs that existed during the Late Jurassic period. In ARK Survival Ascended, it's a curious animal that is drawn to any foreign entity. When this dinosaur is alone, it doesn't pose a threat and only observes humans. However, when they're in larger packs, they can get aggressive and attack anything in sight.

Taming a Compy requires a few necessary items — such as Tranquilizer Darts, Flak Armor, and a preferred food item — to complete the taming process.

You will require one of the following food items to tame this entity:

Raw Mutton

Raw Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Mutton is the recommended food item here, as it will ensure the taming process is completed as quickly as possible. However, the required quantity of this item will vary based on the level of the Compy, so having it in excess is necessary.

To tame this creature, you must separate it from its group or find one that's alone. This is necessary as these animals have the quickest recovery time after being knocked out, so isolating one of them will make the taming process less arduous.

Your Flax Armor will provide significant protection against damage from the Compy, allowing you to shoot Tranquilizers at it with minimal worry. Once the torpor meter is full, this dinosaur will be rendered unconscious for a brief moment. Immediately place the Raw Mutton in its inventory to feed it and finish the taming process.

Where to find Compy in ARK Survival Ascended

You can find a Compy in the following areas around the island:

The Western Approach

Southern Jungle

The Redwood Forests

Southern Islets

The Southeast Shores

The Eastern Forest

The Deep Island

The Maw

Northern Shores

The Western Coast

Northeast Shores

You are likely to find a Compy in your travels around the island as this creature is common in almost every region besides the Snow Biome. Moreover, you can always utilize console commands to spawn one inside your base, provided you are either a server host or playing in single-player mode.

