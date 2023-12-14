ARK Survival Ascended Dimetrodon taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, you can tame a large variety of primeval animals. This feature dovetails with other aspects of gameplay that are staples in the survival genre, such as crafting, gathering, combat, and exploration. Among these tameable creatures is the Dimetrodon, renowned for its insulation capabilities that can make your life a lot easier in the regions of the island with extreme climates.

However, finding a creature like Dimetrodon can be quite challenging because they spawn in a few specific locations that are teeming with predators. Moreover, they also require the knock-out taming method, which necessitates proper planning.

This article will guide you in taming a Dimetrodon in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Dimetrodon in ARK Survival Ascended

The Dimetrodon in ARK Survival Ascended belongs to the mammalian synapsid family that existed during the Early Permian period. Although commonly mistaken for a dinosaur, the Dimetrodon went extinct approximately 40 million years before the advent of Jurassic-era creatures. In the game, it is a carnivore that you can find in the swamp regions of the island.

Due to Dimetrodon's low health, it's difficult to render it unconscious without killing it. So, for the taming process, you will require a Longneck Rifle or a bow to inflict low amounts of damage. A preferred food item is also necessary to complete the taming process.

Use one of the following food items to tame a Dimetrodon:

Regular Kibble

Raw Meat

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Even though the different types of meat are readily available, Regular Kibble is the optimal food item as it requires the shortest duration for the taming process. Note that the quantity of this food item will vary depending on the level of the creature you are taming.

To tame a Dimetrodon in ARK Survival Ascended, shoot it with Tranquilizer Darts or arrows. Its torpor meter decreases rapidly, so a significant quantity of narcotics is required to maintain its torpor level to knock out this creature.

Even though it's an aggressive creature, it won't pose much of a threat due to its slow movement speed. You can easily avoid its attack by walking backward while shooting it.

Once the torpor meter is full, the Dimetrodon will be rendered unconscious. Immediately feed it the Regular Kibble to complete the taming process.

Where to find Dimetrodon in ARK Survival Ascended

The Dimetrodon can only be found in the Writhing Swamps, south of the Redwood Forests on the island.

If you accidentally end up killing this creature during the taming process due to its low health, you can consider using console commands to reset its spawn. However, this will require you to either be the server host or play in single-player mode.

