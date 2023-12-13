ARK Survival Ascended Dilophosaurus taming guide

You can tame a diverse range of primeval animals in ARK Survival Ascended, including the infamous dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park movies. Among them is the Dilophosaurus, a staple in the series renowned for its shrill cry and membranous frill surrounding its neck. Like other creatures, taming this dinosaur will provide you with numerous benefits, such as efficient meat gathering and hunting.

However, taming a Dilophosaurus requires the knock-out strategy, and as such, you must battle this fast-moving predator. Moreover, this strategy also entails a preferred food item specific to this dinosaur. This article will guide you in taming a Dilophosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Dilophosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Dilophosaurus belongs to a genus of theropod dinosaurs that existed in the region of North America during the Early Jurassic period. It has made countless appearances in Jurassic Park movies during chase sequences, exhibiting its speed and aggressive temperament. In ARK Survival Ascended, it can be found in the forest areas on the island.

For the taming process, a Slingshot is a viable option for knocking the Dilophosaurus unconscious. Punches can also suffice in this endeavor. However, due to its ability to spit venom, which can slow your movement speed, the former is a far better option. The Dilophosaurus will also require a preferred food item as part of the process.

Use one of the following food items to tame a Dilophosaurus:

Basic Kibble

Raw Meat

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Although the different kinds of meat are easy to acquire compared to the Basic Kibble, the latter is much more efficient, as it significantly reduces the duration of the taming process. Note that the required quantity of this food item might vary depending on the level of the creature you're taming, so have it in excess.

To tame a Dilophosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended, lure it away from other creatures in the area and then shoot it with the Slingshot a couple of times to render it unconscious. Its venom will leave you in a vulnerable state, so avoiding other creatures is a priority during this process.

Once it's unconscious, place the food item in its inventory to feed it and complete the taming process.

Where to find Dilophosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

You can find a Dilophosaurus in the following areas around the island:

The Belly of the Beast

Lava Cave

The Western Approach

Southern Jungle

Writhing Swamps

The Eastern Forest

Southern Islets

The Southeast Shores

Northern Shores

The Maw

Smuggler's Pass

The Western Coast

If you're the server host or playing in single-player mode, you can consider using the console commands, as they can help you reset the spawn of this dinosaur, making it easier to find them.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on ARK Survival Ascended.