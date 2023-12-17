ARK Survival Ascended Dimorphodon taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended has various beasts, such as the Dimorphodon, that can be tamed to aid you through your survival journey. While the large beasts in the game are what survivalists desire, small tames, such as Dimorphodon, are just as potent.

Shoulder Pets are smaller tames in the game that you can carry around on your shoulders. These small and agile pets can be beneficial during various PvP and PvE scenarios.

Dimorphodn is a knock-out tame in ARK Survival Ascended and, as the name suggests, can easily be tamed once it's knocked out. This guide will explain everything one must know about this.

How to tame a Dimorphodon in ARK Survival Ascended

Players can tame Dimorphodon by knocking it out and feeding meat (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Shoulder Pet, Dimorphodon, can be found around the coastal areas and beaches in ARK Survival Ascended. You can quickly recognize this beast as it is small, has a long and rounded face, and can be seen flying around. While the creature itself is not lethal, its swarm can be. You must take a potent tame to fight off any aggressive beasts.

After locating the Dimorphodon, you must clear the area of any lethal beasts that can restrict the taming process. You can bring your own aggressive tames like Tyrannosaurus or Allosaurus for help. After securing the area, you can start the taming process by knocking out the creature.

Approach the Dimorphodon carefully and attack it with ranged weapons such as arrows. Be careful, as heavy attacks can kill it. You can also bring Narcotics and Bolas to restrict them from fleeting.

Once the Dimorphodon is down, you can approach it and feed it the required food to start the taming process.

Food that can be used to tame Dimorphodon in ARK Survival Ascended

Raw Mutton

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Prime Fish Meat

Cooked Meat

Raw Fish Meat

Cooked Fish Meat

During the process, you must protect the Dimorphodon from other hostile critters. One can defend it by taking down all the creatures spawning in the area and building a Spike Wall around the beast being tamed.

Once the taming bar is complete, you can acquire a Dimorphodon.

Uses of Dimorphodon in ARK Survival Ascended

Dimorphodons can be extremely useful during PvP scenarios (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The small size of these monsters makes them a great companion while going inside caves. They have good damage and can distract other beasts while killing them. Dimorphodons are also one of the best picks for ARK Survival Ascended PvP, as they can damage both the dinosaur and those riding it.

While these creatures are potent independently, they are more lethal in a swarm. They can take down giant beasts in a pack with more than six. Due to their small size, it is challenging for other players or dinosaurs to attack them successfully, making them highly annoying. They can also shield attacks when one sets them to follow.