ARK Survival Ascended Diplocaulus taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is an official remake of ARK Survival Evolved, featuring a diverse array of prehistoric creatures that roamed in its predecessor's Island map. More creatures and new maps are on the way to this title as DLCs in the upcoming years, as per Studio Wildcard's roadmap. Among the pre-existing creatures is the Diplocaulus, a tameable amphibian renowned for its life-support capabilities.

However, taming a creature like the Diplocaulus can be a complex process that involves several steps. These steps include finding the desired creature amidst the island's varied terrain, procuring narcotics if required for the taming method, and acquiring a preferred food item to complete this process. Let's look at the guide to taming a Diplocaulus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Diplocaulus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Diplocaulus belongs to a genus of lepospondyl amphibians that thrived in North America and Africa during the Late Permian period. In ARK Survival Ascended, it's a carnivore that feeds on small fishes in the swamp areas of the island. This amphibian is skittish in temperament and flees at the first sign of trouble.

The Diplocaulus requires the knock-out taming method, for which you need a bola and a preferred food item. The former is used to immobilize this creature and prevent it from fleeing, while the latter is a necessary part of this process.

You can use one of the following food items to tame a Diplocaulus in ARK Survival Ascended:

Simple Kibble

Raw Meat

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Although the different kinds of meat are easy to acquire, the Simple Kibble is the optimal food to tame a Diplocaulus, as it requires the lowest quantity of items and duration for the taming process.

To tame a Diplocaulus, ensure the area is free of predators before initiating the taming process. You can throw a bola at this creature to prevent it from escaping. Note that this immobilization status, caused by the bola, will eventually wear off, making this creature flee if not tamed in time.

While immobilized, shoot it with Tranquilizer Arrows to increase its torpidity. Once you reach the required level on the torpor meter, the Diplocaulus will be rendered unconscious. Feed it the Simple Kibble to finish the taming process.

Where to find Diplocaulus in ARK Survival Ascended

You can find a Diplocaulus in the Writhing Swamps, south of the Redwood Forests on the island.

If you fail to immobilize this creature before it flees, you can consider using console commands to reset its spawn. However, these commands are only functional if you're the server host or playing in single-player mode.

