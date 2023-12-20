ARK Survival Ascended Electrophorus taming guide

Among the many tameable prehistoric creatures in ARK Survival Ascended, the Electrophorus stands out for its ability to immobilize others, which is especially useful in PvP combat. It's one of the rare creatures in the title that can be tamed by a non-violent method, which generally involves feeding it with a preferred food item.

However, given the Electrophorus' aggressive nature, even in the non-violent method, you will have to endure its never-ending shock attacks until it's successfully tamed. This endeavor will require proper preparations, such as adequate armor to soak the incoming damage and a food item to complete the process.

Let's look at the guide to taming an Electrophorus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame an Electrophorus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Electrophorus, which belongs to a genus of electric eels found in the present Holocene epoch, is a carnivore that feeds off of shellfish and other smaller fishes in ARK Survival Ascended. You can find it in the deep sea surrounding the island. This aquatic predator will attack any foreign entity within sight.

For the non-violent taming process, you will require a few essential items, which include a specific food item, a tamed Basilosaurus, and a Riot Armor. A Basilosaurus is an integral part of taming an Electrophorus, as the former takes no damage from the latter's shock abilities. The Riot Armor is for your protection during the taming process.

Use one of the following food items to tame an Electrophorus:

Bio Toxin

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Mutton

Bio Toxin is the optimal food item to tame an Electrophorus. However, it can only be acquired from a Cnidaria, which is another aggressive aquatic creature on the island. Therefore, Raw Mutton is the better option, as it's relatively easy to acquire without much of a hassle. Place this item on the far-right slot of your hotbar for the taming process.

To tame an Electrophorus in ARK Survival Ascended, you must approach it while mounted on a Basilosaurus and let it shock you. Your mount won't take any damage from the shock. After each attack, this electric eel will recharge its shock ability.

While the Electrophorus is recharging its ability, you can dismount your tame to feed this electric eel. Remount and repeat this process a few times to finish taming this creature.

Where to find Electrophorus in ARK Survival Ascended

You can find an Electrophorus in the following regions around the island:

The Caverns of Lost Faith

The Cavern of Lost Hope

Frozen Sea

Underwater

If you find it difficult to locate this creature, you can try utilizing the console commands to reset its spawn. However, these commands do require privileges only available to the server host.

