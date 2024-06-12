ARK Survival Ascended is getting its first Conquest server soon

After the highly anticipated release of “The Center” expansion update, ARK Survival Ascended is all set to release yet another update, featuring various new content, features, and a much-awaited play mode that the ARK fans have demanded ever since its release.

ARK Survival Ascended is the modern remaster of the classic ARK Survival Evolved. Although the remaster features various updates to the visuals and content, there are some updates that are missing, of which the Conquest mode is one. But with the new update, it won’t be missing any longer.

What is Conquest in ARK Survival Ascended?

Conquest mode is finally coming (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Conquest mode in ARK Survival Ascended is all about going all in on action. It is a type of server in the game that focuses on large-scale PvP battles and is designed in such a way that it ignores the issue of mega tribes dominating the arena. This server is only available to the players on the PC platform.

Key features of Conquest mode include:

Large-scale PvP: Conquest mode is designed for big battles between large tribes, allowing for more intense and dynamic combat experiences. Increased rates: The game runs at 2x rates, unaffected by Evolution Events, which means that players can experience faster progress and more action-packed gameplay. No mega tribes: Conquest mode aims to prevent the dominance of large tribes by ensuring that all players have a fair chance to participate and compete.

Conquest mode is fast-paced, and it is only for players who want to have large-scale battles and dominate the arenas. The increased rates help the tribes settle down quickly and start dominating the battlefield. It also lets them rebuild quickly if they witness heavy losses instead of getting completely wiped out.

Conquest mode details:

5x XP while Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding. It includes tasks like imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation.

0.5x Mating Interval

Tribes are set to 50 players max

Tribe alliances are allowed

The max no. of players per server: 75

When does the new ARK Conquest season go live?

According to the official announcement, ARK Survival Ascended Conquest mode is slotted to be launched on June 13, 2024. Currently, you can join the official discord chat for the ARK conquest mode to get the latest information about the upcoming update and other details. The update will go live on the public server at 5 pm PST.

