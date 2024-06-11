  • home icon
  ARK Survival Ascended Broodmother Lysrix boss guide: Location, mechanics, and tips 

By Rangan Dasgupta
Modified Jun 11, 2024 20:33 IST
Broodmother Lysrix in Ark Survival Ascended
The Broodmother Lysrix is a relatively easy boss fight (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Broodmother Lysrix in Ark Survival Ascended is a boss that can be fought on The Island and The Center maps. However, you can only challenge it after gathering the necessary materials and summoning the portal to the boss arena. It's available in three difficulties: Gamma, Beta, and Alpha, where the higher difficulties require additional materials and drop lucrative loot.

This guide covers everything you need to know to defeat Broodmother Lysrix in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to teleport to the boss arena and tips for defeating this giant spider.

How to start the Broodmother Lysrix boss fight

The Obelisk locations on The Island and The Center maps (Image via Studio Wildcard)
The Obelisk locations on The Island and The Center maps (Image via Studio Wildcard)

As mentioned previously, to fight Broodmother Lysrix in Ark Survival Ascended, you must place the required tribute items inside one of the three Obelisks on The Island or The Center maps. Alternatively, you can do the same using a Supply Crate, which frequently descends from the sky, carrying essential items.

Here are all the tribute items required to summon the portal to the Broodmother Lysrix boss area in Ark Survival Ascended:

The Island Map

GammaBetaAlpha
Player Level305070
Artifact of the Clever111
Artifact of the Massive111
Artifact of the Hunter111
Argentavis Talon-510
Sarcosuchus Skin-510
Sauropod Vertebra-510
Titanoboa Venom-510

The Center Map

GammaBetaAlpha
Player Level708090
Argentavis Talon01025
Basilosaurus Blubber01015
Megalania Toxin01025
Megalodon Tooth01025
Sarcosuchus Skin01025
Sauropod Vertebra01025
Spinosaurus Sail01025
Thylacoleo Hook-Claw01025
Titanoboa Venom01025
Tusoteuthis Tentacle01025
Artifact of the Brute111
Artifact of the Clever111
Artifact of the Devourer111
Artifact of the Hunter111
Artifact of the Massive111
Artifact of the Pack111

Once you place the necessary materials inside an Obelisk or a Supply Crate, you will be teleported to the Broodmother Arena on The Island map or The Center Arena on The Center map, along with up to 20 tames and nine allies.

Mechanics and tips for beating the Broodmother boss in ARK Survival Ascended

Since you can bring 20 tames to the boss fight, a common strategy is to have a tamed Yutyrannus for its Courage Roar ability, which boosts the attack damage of allied creatures by 25 percent. You can also bring 19 Megatheriums or Rexes, as both are excellent damage dealers, especially against Broodmother Lysrix.

In The Center Arena, you have to battle both Broodmother Lysrix and Megapithecus simultaneously (Image via Studio Wildcard)
In The Center Arena, you have to battle both Broodmother Lysrix and Megapithecus simultaneously (Image via Studio Wildcard)

An effective strategy for The Center Arena is to use a tamed Procoptodon to jump onto a mushroom and shoot the giant spider with firearms. This is the preferred method on The Center map, as you face both Broodmother Lysrix and Megapithecus simultaneously. Staying out of reach while dealing damage is much safer than engaging directly.

The Broodmother will spawn Araneo throughout the fight on both maps. On the other hand, the Megapithecus boss will spawn Gigantopithecus and Mesopithecus in The Center. Depending on your strategy, you can focus on the bosses directly or eliminate the summoned enemies first.

Additionally, it's essential to have hyperthermal protection like Calien Soup on The Island map due to high temperatures and Flak Armor for cold protection on The Center map.

