Ark Survival Ascended Procoptodon taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended has various creatures, such as Procoptodon, that can make PvPs and PvEs easy for survivalists. The Procoptodon is a herbivore and one of the most agile beasts in the game. It can make traversing through the island extremely easy and has a simple taming process. Players must use aggression, as it is a knockout tame in the game. Procoptodon aren't aggressive but will flee at the sight of danger.

While taming this mammal is simple, players must know what to feed it and how to start the taming process. This article explains everything about taming a Procoptodon.

Ark Survival Ascended: How to tame a Procoptodon

Procoptodon is a Knockout tame in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: Procoptodon is one of the fastest creatures in the game and has great stats. Players can look for these creatures around the Redwood area or in regions with plants and grasslands. This beast can spawn in most places on the island except for snowy areas. Players can use a flying tame like Argentavis to search for the Procoptodon.

Preparations: Taming a Procoptodon requires preparation, as mistimed steps can result in the monster fleeing or dying. Here's everything required to tame the beast.

Billboards- X6

Crossbow or Tranquilizer

Narcotics- X50

Rare Mushroom

Players can use a fast land or flying tame to find a Procoptodon. After locating one, they must clear the area of any aggressive creature to make the taming process more efficient. Players can use a potent tame or weapon for the process.

Trapping: After clearing the area of lethal monsters, players can wait for the Procoptodon to halt. They must wait until the beast stops as it is incredibly agile and complex to tame while moving. Players can slowly surround it with Ark Survival Ascended Billboards. They must first place the billboards before the beast and then cover the back. While it can easily be trapped with three billboards, players must carry extra.

Knockout and feed: After trapping a Procoptodon, players can use a crossbow or a tranquilizer to knock it down. They can feed it rare mushrooms to start the taming process. Players must use Narcotics, an essential in-game item, at some intervals, as topor drops quickly for this beast. Once the process is complete, players will get their own Procoptodon.

Uses of Procoptodon in Ark Survival Ascended

Procoptodon can be used for traversing through the island at high speed (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Traveling: Ark Survival Ascended requires players to travel throughout the island to gather resources, farm, and search for dinosaurs. To quicken the process, they can rely on fast land tames. Procoptodon, one of the quickest mammals in-game, serves this role perfectly. Besides traveling, it can jump very far, allowing survivalists to quickly flee danger.

Carrying resources: A Procoptodon's pouch can carry heavy resources and an extra player. This ability is quite helpful in Ark Survival Ascended PvP and PvE.