ARK Survival Ascended Megapithecus boss guide: Location, mechanics, and tips

ARK Survival Ascended has many obstacles and hazards that players must overcome, including bosses such as Megapithecas. Although difficult terrain and dinosaurs are something players must face while venturing out into the vast land of the title, fighting bosses is the real challenge. Megapithecus is one of the many bosses in the game, and it can be challenging to take down.

To make things easier, you can use some tips and tricks to win against this boss. Here’s everything you need to know about Megapithcus and how to defeat it in ARK Surcical Ascended.

How to start Megapithecus boss encounter in ARK Survival Ascended

You can summon Megapithecus through Blue Obelisk in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

To defeat the Megapithecus, you must first summon them. You can summon the Megapithecus boss in Ark Survival Ascended from the blue Obelisk. However, there are some items that you need to gather before being able to summon the boss. Here are all the items required to summon Megapithecus:

Item Variations of Megapithecus Gamma Beta Alpha Player Level 45 65 85 Artifact of the Brute

1 1 1 Artifact of the Devourer

1 1 1 Artifact of the Pack

1 1 1 Megalania Toxin

- 5 10 Megalodon Tooth

- 5 10 Spinosaurus Sail

- 5 10 Therizino Claws - 5 10 Thylacoleo Hook-Claw

- 5 10

Once you have all the required items, you can go to the Blue Obelisk and summon the boss. The Blue Obelisk is located in the Snow Biome. Although summoning the boss is easy, you must be prepared for the encounter that ensues.

Mechanics and tips for beating Megapithecus in ARK Survival Ascended

Tips for beating Megapithecus in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Defeating Megapitheus in ARK Survival Ascended can be a challenging task. You must know the boss’s moves and the tames you need to take beforehand. Even though the Megapithecus is considered one of the easier bosses in the game, defeating it can be challenging.

The boss is not the only source of danger either. One aspect that can make the battle more challenging is the cold since it can cause various difficulties for you like hypothermia. The Megapithecus battle arena also has various environmental hazards, such as big gaps in the arena that can kill you or a tame from fall damage.

The boss has a powerful set of moves that you must avoid to take it down. You'll need to recognize and avoid its attacks to prevent getting dismounted from your tame while attacking it with all of your other dinos. Ride a strong tame and stay far away while making your other tames fight for you.

You can take Yutyrannus, Rexes, Therizino, and Allosaurus to the battle. All of these have great attacking capabilities and have buffs that increase the attacks of allies, making them a great choice for the battle. Constantly attacking this boss and avoiding its attack is the key to winning this battle.

You can also take an Otter with you to protect you from the cold as they provide insulation.

How to tame Megapithecas in ARK: Survival of The Fittest

You can summon Megapithecus using points in Survival of the Fittest (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming creatures in Survival of the Fittest works differently than taming creatures in the main game. You must spend points to tame creatures in this game mode. You can earn these points by surviving or by taking down dinos. Killing stronger dinos offers more points that you can use to tame other monsters.

Bosses such as Megapithecus in the game mode can only be summoned once and cost more points. Once you’ve collected enough points to summon the boss (about 400 points), go to the summoning area, which can be located on the map. After reaching the Megapithecus summoning area, you’ll see a large tower-like structure. You need to approach it and then interact with it to summon the boss.

Once summoned, you can ride the Megapithecus and take your enemies down easily in the ARK: Survival of The Fittest game mode.

