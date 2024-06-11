ARK Survival Ascended celebrates Pride Month with new vibrant colors for dinos

New exciting updates are coming to ARK Survival Ascended throughout June, including fresh vibrant colors for dinos. Players are already enjoying the remastered Center map and the fiery Pyromane that transforms a shoulder pet into a huge mount. Developers are also working diligently on a range of fixes based on player feedback.

One of the biggest highlights to look forward to is set for June 17, which allows players to add various colors to their tames. Developers at Studio Wildcard have announced various pieces of content and rewards for June.

Among various additions, the new color spectrum for dinos is probably the best. It not only allows players to customize their tames but also celebrates Pride Month. Here’s everything you need to know about the new unique colors coming for dinos in ARK Survival Ascended.

Trending

ARK Survival Ascended new colors and other rewards

ARK Survival Ascended announces various in-game content for the players on June 17 (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In celebration of Pride Month, ARK is bringing a spectrum of colors to the game on June 17. Throughout the month, players will see a plethora of vibrant creature colors in the wild that will allow them to imbue their dinosaurs with a dazzling rainbow makeover. Each weekend, there will be 3x rates on everything, including breeding. This will be your perfect chance to accentuate the appearance of your ARK Survival Ascended dinos.

The following hues will be available for the rest of June:

Orange

Light Pink

Deep Pink

Red

Light Yellow

Medium Lavender

Dark Violet

Glacial

Mint

For those running unofficial servers, these vibrant colors can be accessed by adding the argument "-PrideColors" to the server command line. This feature ensures everyone can participate in the colorful festivities regardless of their server type.

By introducing these vibrant colors during Pride Month, developers aim to create an inclusive and joyful environment for all players.

This celebration of diversity not only makes the game visually appealing but also promotes a sense of community and pride among ARK players.

Check out our other articles on the game: