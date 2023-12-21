ARK Survival Ascended Hesperornis taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended has one of the best taming systems in the MMORPG genre. The game has various creatures that you can tame to make your survival journey easy, and the Hesperornis is one of them. The bird-like dino is a shoulder pet that you can tame passively. It is one of the smaller tames in the game and has various uses.

While the Hesperornis can be tamed passively, you must know where to find it and how to start the taming process. This guide details everything you need to know about taming the creature.

How to tame a Hesperornis in ARK Survival Ascended

Players can tame a Hesperoronis by trapping it and feeding it fish (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Hesperornis is a duck-like shoulder pet dinosaur in ARK Survival Ascended found on islands near bodies of water, such as rivers and lakes. You can recognize it by its duck-like features. The creature will be seen swimming or walking around the shore. While taming it is easy, you must be patient throughout the process.

After selecting the Hesperornis you want to tame, you must clear the area of harmful and aggressive dinos. Aggressive dinos can attack players or the critter being tamed and ruin the taming process.

You can start building a trap once the area has been cleared. To create a trap for the Hesperornis, you must first build a stone foundation and make stone railings around it, with a wooden ramp on one side.

Once the trap is set, you can provoke the targeted Hesperornis. The critter will start attacking, but you mustn't worry as they do little to no damage. Once the creature starts chasing you, you can slowly lead it into the trap through the wooden ramp.

After the Hesperornis is trapped, you must feed it some fish for the taming process to start. You can fish in the river or the lake beside the trap.

Once the Hesperornis is fed, it'll take 30 seconds before you can feed it again. Note that the bigger fish you feed the critter, the better effect it will have on the ARK Survival Ascended taming bar. The Hesperornis will be tamed once you have fed enough fish to it.

Uses of Hesperornis in ARK Survival Ascended

Players can tame and use Hesperornis for golden eggs (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Golden Eggs: The Hesperornis lays eggs. While most are normal, some can be golden. These ARK Survival Ascended golden eggs can astonishingly boost a tame's EXP. To make these critters lay eggs, you can dive into the water with them and command them to eat fish. After the beast eats five or more fish, you can come out of the water, and the creature will follow and lay an egg on the shore.

Resources: When killed, the Hesperornis drops Organic Polymer, which can be used for crafting various items in ARK Survival Ascended. You can tame and breed a large number of these critters to have a never-ending supply of Organic Polymer.