Ark Survival Ascended: How to easily farm Ascendant Blueprints in The Center

Blueprints on Ark Survival Ascended's The Center map serve the same purpose as Engrams, allowing you to craft a variety of essential items. However, unlike the latter, they are not unlocked by spending Engram Points. Instead, blueprints are obtained via Supply Crates, Loot Crates, Orbital Supply Drops, and mini-boss drops.

They come in six different qualities — Primitive, Ramshackle, Apprentice, Journeyman, Mastercraft, and Ascendant. Higher-quality blueprints allow you to craft items with superior stats.

This guide covers everything you need to know to easily farm Ascendant Blueprints on Ark Survival Ascended's The Center map, including how to fish using a Fishing Rod.

How to exploit fishing in The Center map to get Ascendant Blueprints in Ark Survival Ascended

Fishing is a fun mini-game in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Fishing is an excellent way to acquire Ascendant Blueprints in Ark Survival Ascended, especially if you're playing this game's single-player mode or on an unofficial server with boosted drop rates. However, if you're on an official server, farming caves might be more effective in getting this resource.

The developer, Studio Wildcard, often increases loot drop rates. So, keep an eye out for such events. That said, fishing can still be one of the best methods of acquiring Ascendant Blueprints.

To engage in this activity in Ark Survival Ascended, you'll need a Fishing Rod. The easiest way to acquire one on The Center map is by hunting Alpha Tusoteuthis and Alpha Mosasaur in the Deep Ocean east of the Tropical Islands. You can defeat these creatures with the help of a few tamed Megalodons in Ark Survival Ascended.

Fishing Rods can also drop in various qualities, similar to Blueprints. The higher the quality of the rod, the greater your chances of acquiring better loot. So, it's recommended to farm a Fishing Rod of the Ascendant quality.

You'll also need a Wooden Chair and bait for fishing. The Engram for the chair can be unlocked in the early game and crafted using 30 Wood, 18 Thatch, and 14 Fiber. For the bait, Honey is the best option, which you can gather from a Bee Hive after taming a Giant Bee in Ark Survival Ascended.

Here are the best locations for fishing on The Center map:

Latitude: 16.93, Longitude: 55.42

Latitude: 11.58, Longitude: 52.75

Latitude: 15.70, Longitude: 63.29

Latitude: 10.01, Longitude: 62.94

After you cast your Fishing Rod from the hotbar, you must wait until a fish bites your bait, which can take between 30 to 45 seconds. Once a fish is hooked, you'll need to play a mini-game to reel in the catch successfully.

Best cave location for loot drops in Ark Survival Ascended's The Center map

Loot Crates can drop Ascendant Blueprints (Image via Studio Wildcard || Teacher Game Too/YouTube)

If you're on an official server, farming caves for Loot Crates might be the optimal way to acquire Ascendant Blueprints in Ark Survival Ascended. The best cave for farming these crates on The Center map is located in the underground biome at Latitude: 48.8 and Longitude: 49.1.