ARK Survival Ascended Kaprosuchus taming guide

The Kaprosuchus in ARK Survival Ascended is among the diverse range of prehistoric creatures you can tame using a specific method. Taming this gator can provide numerous advantages in this survival-craft title, such as efficient cave traversal and an exceptional mount that enables you to tame other more troublesome creatures without much hassle.

The taming process for creatures like Kaprosuchus requires extensive knowledge about the different methods that generally entail a preferred food item with a non-violent or knock-out approach. Moreover, this desired creature is exclusive to one of the title's many biomes. This article will help you tame a Kaprosuchus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Kaprosuchus ARK Survival Ascended

The Kaprosuchus in ARK Survival Ascended is based on an extinct genus of mahajangasuchid crocodyliform that existed during the Late Cretaceous period. It is a relative of the Sarcosuchus, and can be found in the swamp regions on the island. It's a carnivorous creature with aggressive tendencies that strategically targets a prey's vital areas to deplete their stamina.

To tame a Kaprosuchus, you will require Tranquilizer Arrows or darts with their respective weapons and a preferred food item that will complete this process. Although not necessary, a strong tame like Carbonemys, Iguanodon, or Triceratops can help you tremendously by protecting you from threats in the dangerous areas of the swamp.

Use one of the following food items to tame a Kaprosuchus in ARK Survival Ascended:

Regular Kibble

Raw Mutton

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Prime Fish Meat

Cooked Meat

Raw Fish Meat

Cooked Fish Meat

Regular Kibble is the optimal edible to tame a Kaprosuchus, followed by Raw Mutton, as they require the least quantity of items and have significantly less taming time. The amount needed to tame a Kaprosuchus varies depending on its level, and typically ranges from two to eighteen units.

Before starting the taming process, clear the area of predators to avoid complications or a probable lethal encounter. While taming a Kaprosuchus, lure it to a location with little to no walking interference and shoot it with Tranquilizers. It specializes in leap attacks that can cover a short distance, so heavy kiting is necessary.

The Kaprosuchus has a torpor meter, which rises with each shot. Once this meter is full, the gator will be rendered unconscious instead of dying. The goal is to feed this creature while it's unconscious for the completion of the taming process.

If you bring a tame for protection, as mentioned earlier, ensure that it doesn't kill the Kaprosuchus you are taming by changing its attack setting. You might have to micromanage this setting if a threat appears suddenly. Otherwise, your protective tame will disregard any potential danger.