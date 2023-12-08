ARK Survival Ascended Sarcosuchus taming guide

The taming of prehistoric animals is one of the core features of ARK Survival Ascended. In this title, you will come across a diverse range of creatures with unique abilities that can provide benefits in different facets of gameplay. These benefits include defense against predators, harvesting essential resources, and traversal across the uneven terrain of the island.

Among these beasts, the Sarcosuchus is an invaluable tame due to its outstanding combat capabilities and as an all-purpose mount that can traverse both on land and in water. However, taming it can be quite arduous as it requires the knock-out taming method, meaning you will have to battle it as part of the process.

This article will guide you in taming a Sarcosuchus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Sarcosuchus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Sarcosuchus in ARK Survival Ascended belongs to an extinct genus of crocodyliform that existed during the Early Cretaceous era. In the game, this giant crocodile is a carnivore that feeds on the fauna around the island. It can be found near water bodies, lurking in anticipation of ambushing its next prey.

Taming a Sarcosuchus requires necessary preparations, such as acquiring Tranquilizer Arrows or darts and a preferred food item to complete the taming process.

You will require one of the following food items to tame a Sarcosuchus:

Regular Kibble

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Meat

Regular Kibble is the optimal choice among these food items, as it takes the least amount of time to complete the taming process. Prepare this item in excess, as the amount required for taming will vary depending upon the level of the Sarcosuchus.

To tame a Sarcosuchus, you must first clear out the area of other dangerous creatures and then lure it out of the water body. You can hop on a tall rock to make sure that this giant crocodile is unable to harm you. Once you are safe, shoot the Tranquilizers at it.

With each shot, the torpor meter will fill up. Once it's full, the Sarcosuchus will be rendered unconscious. Feed it the Regular Kibble to complete the taming process.

Where to find Sarcosuchus in ARK Survival Ascended

You can find a Sarcosuchus in the following areas around the island:

Southern Islets

Writhing Swamps

Southern Jungle

The Western Coast

Caves

The Caverns of Lost Hope

Northern Shores

You can also utilize console commands to spawn a Sarcosuchus if you are unable to find it. However, you must either be the server host or play in single-player mode to utilize these commands.

The Sarcosuchus provides the following utility in ARK Survival Ascended:

Taming Mount: Due to the Sarcosuchus' speed, attack power, and high health, it's a phenomenal mount to knock out other creatures for taming.

All-Purpose Mount: It can travel both on land and underwater with swift mobility, allowing it to serve as your primary mount in most scenarios.

