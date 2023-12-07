ARK Survival Ascended Carbonemys taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended's unique selling point is its prehistoric bestiary. Not only do its expansive number of dinosaurs and other wild creatures define its setting, but they are also the basis for a robust creature-taming system. Even those who are not readily apparent as high-utility pets have their purposes, such as Carbonemys, the giant turtles of the game.

As a faithful Unreal Engine 5 remaster of ARK Survival Evolved (released in 2017), ARK Survival Ascended plans to eventually bring all of the original game's creatures into the fray, serving the same purposes but in a fresh coat of polish.

Much of the fun in this game, whether PvE or PvP, lies in watching your pets battle it out against enemy beasts. However, as a survival-craft title, even the non-combative tames fill an important niche.

How to find and tame a Carbonemys in Ark Survival Ascended

Once knocked out, Carbonemys can be tamed with herbivore food items in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Carbonemys is an innocuous creature that roams the riverbanks of ARK Survival Ascended. The main map, The Island, has a lot of riverbanks and seashore biomes, meaning you will usually run into a Carbonemys easily.

If you do not find one with the intended level range or color, note that you can reset spawns by resetting the servers via console commands and try again. This is only possible when playing solo or hosting a private server.

Despite its docile nature, there are several reasons why Carbonemys is an excellent early-game tame in ARK Survival Ascended:

Its biggest asset is the shell on its back and a naturally high Health pool. This allows it to withstand a great deal of damage. Since it is easy to tame, it can be used as one of the cheapest dispensible tanks in the game.

You can use it as a distraction to lure in predators like Thylacoleo, giving you a safer way to engage more dangerous creatures

It has high carry capacity and decent swimming speed, making it a good way to transport goods on water and across rivers.

Carbonemys are one of the easiest creatures to tame in ARK Survival Ascended due to their slow speed on land. They will need a few hits from your tranquilizer ammunition to go down. However, you do not need to use Bolas to knock them out, as they cannot easily run off.

The simplest strategy is to use a crossbow with tranquilizer ammunition and kite it until its torpor is depleted fully. You can also use a slingshot in the same way, but it will take much longer.

Once you put it to sleep, you can transfer herbivore food items to its inventory to tame it. The most efficient item for this purpose is Simple Kibble. Since the creature provides a lot of medium-sized eggs when tamed, a Carbonemys will recoup its own Kibble cost soon.