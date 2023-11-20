Ark Survival Ascended Thylacoleo taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended is an Unreal Engine 5 remake of Ark Survival Evolved. This title retains all of the latter's core gameplay features and progression, a big part of which is tied to its unique prehistoric bestiary. Just like in the 2017 original, you can domesticate all the available beasts in Ark Survival Ascended and use them for various purposes.

While this title's main attraction is its dinosaurs, other prehistoric exotic marsupials like the Thylacoleo are also available in this title. Among the swiftest land mounts in the game, these are ancient big cats that can pounce from treetops and kill you easily.

How to find and tame a Thylacoleo in Ark Survival Ascended

Thylacoleos roam the Redwoods in Ark Survival Ascended (Studio Wildcard)

There are a number of reasons you would want to tame a Thylacoleo in Ark Survival Ascended, but this creature's primary utility is as a fighter. It may not match the size of a Spino or a Tyrannosaur, but it is deceptively strong in combat and is often able to one-up much larger entities than itself.

The Thylacoleo is one of the few mobile mounts in Ark Survival Ascended that can rival even Gigas and Alphas. Additionally, this creature's natural stealthiness makes it great at PvP for outplaying your opponents.

Its speed is the perfect exit vehicle in dicey situations, making this creature one of the best expedition mounts despite not being a good transporter. This also makes them tricky catches, especially in the early game where your player stats are low. To successfully capture a Thylacoleo, you must protect yourself first by noticing the marsupial before it smells you.

This creature can be found in the thick of the Redwoods of The Island. First and foremost, get on a flying mount and use your spyglass to spot one in advance. If you do not find one, remember that you can reset spawns via console commands when you are the host or playing solo.

You can use traps to make a Thylacoleo a static target (Image via Studio Wildcard)

These animals are affected by the usual hunting tools, such as chain bolas and large bear traps. However, the safest way to secure a Thylacoleo knockout is to lure it into a trap, which can be set up by doing the following:

Lay down six stone foundations in a 3x2 grid.

Next, build walls on all four sides. These should preferably be made of stone since Thylacoleos can damage wood.

Build a ramp by a narrow side slanting towards the outside.

On the opposite wall of the ramp, make the wall another grid higher. This is because the Thylacoleo can often move with such great inertia that it might propel them over the structure.

The idea is to get on your flying mount and lure the Thylacoleo into the cage using the ramp. You can then easily take potshots at it with tranquilizer ammunition to put it to sleep.

Thylacoleos are best tamed with Extraordinary Kibble, but you can also use Cooked Lamb Chop, Cooked Primed Meat, Cooked Meat, Raw Mutton, or Raw Prime Meat in order of preference.