ARK Survival Ascended Spinosaurus taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended is an Unreal Engine 5 remake of Ark Survival Evolved that remains faithful to the original title's gameplay. The greater part of progression in this popular MMO survival can be largely attributed to its extensive collection of prehistoric animals. The dinos of Ark Survival Ascended, just like those in the original game, can be domesticated and put to use in various ways.

Studio Wildcard also plans to port all the creatures available within the original base game as well as the DLCs. The early access version of Ark Survival Evolved, currently available for PC on Steam, includes the most iconic and fan-favorite creatures found on The Island.

One of these is the Spinosaurus, a well-known apex carnivore in the same row as the Tyrannosaurs. Read on to learn more about this magnificent beast.

How to find and tame a Spinosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

Spinos have a small aggro range, but they are highly territorial (Image via Studio Wildcard)

There are several reasons you would want to tame a Spino in Ark Survival Ascended:

Although they cannot match the ferocity of a Tyrannosaur, a Spino is still a good enough combatant to be assigned a guardian of your base. Uniquely, Spinosaurs can switch between two stances (bipedal and quadrupedal) to a number of different buffs, focusing on either damage or mobility.

Spinosaurus is possibly the most mobile among tames of its size, albeit at the cost of reduced durability compared to Diplodocus, which also grants similar levels of mobility. Coupled with the high carry weight, this mobility makes Spinos good transporters.

Their high Oxygen pools allow them to be good divers and mounts for fishing runs.

Spinos are a rare sight in Ark Survival Ascended, but they always appear near riverbeds due to their proclivity towards hunting fish. Additionally, you can also find them in swampy areas, including the wetlands between the two mountains on the northern side of The Island.

If you haven't spotted any, you can always reset spawns through console commands and try again, granted that you are playing solo or hosting the server.

Taming a Spinosaur, however, is more resource-intensive than even a Giganotosaurus of equivalent level. First and foremost, they have an excellent ability to scale steep terrains and walls that are apparently higher than their height.

For your Spino-taming efforts, you are going to need the following tools:

Longneck Rifle with Tranquilizer ammunition

Ample amount of food and Narcotics to tame it

Bear traps

A sufficiently high structure to trap it, such as Behemoth Gateways.

The general layout of the trapping contraption remains the same. You should build three walls of a cage made of Behemoth Gateways. Generally, you can use a 4x4 grid, where you will need to lay down the five walls and keep one of the narrow sides open.

Spinos in Ark Survival Ascended prefer Raw Prime Fish Meat (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You should lure the Spino in and build the final wall to box it in. You can then put it to sleep with headshots from whichever ranged weaponry you are using.

Note, however, that you need to closely monitor its torpidity and food intake and balance it. Usage of Narcotics or biotoxins is highly recommended.