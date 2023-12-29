ARK Survival Ascended Lystrosaurus taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is a survival game where players are tasked with taming monsters, farming, and building. Survivalists can tame monsters like Lystrosaurus to make their lives easy on the island. While most of the monsters in the game can be tamed by knocking them out, some can be tamed passively, and Lystrosaurus is one of them. The creatures are incredibly adorable and can be significantly helpful for PvE scenarios.

While the dinosaur can be tamed, its location and what to feed it before starting the taming process can be a task. This guide explains everything one needs to know about taming a Lystrosaurus.

How to tame a Lystrosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

Players can tame Lystrosaurus by feeding it Rare flowers and Berries. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: Lystrosaurus is one of the most non-lethal tames in ARK Survival Ascended. The tame is so friendly and adorable that it can be considered a prehistoric pet dog. It is a small herbivore found in areas with trees and grasses and around beaches and can easily blend in with other dinosaurs around the area; players must look for a small creature resembling a baby rhinoceros.

Preparation: After finding the Lystrosaurus, players must remove all the lethal tames in the area. Taming a Lystrosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended is lengthy, and players need to secure the area before starting it. They can bring a lethal tame or a powerful weapon to take out all the aggressive tames easily.

Foods required: Rare Flower, Mejoberry, and Berries are the foods required to tame Lystrosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended.

Players can acquire Rare Flowers from bushes and plants near swamps, red-colored branches in the mountains, and through beaver dams. The berries can be harvested from plants around the island.

Taming process: Players can start with the taming process after locating the Lystrosaurus they want to tame. They can slowly approach the monster and feed it whatever it requires, primarily ARK Survival Ascended Rare flowers.

The Lystrosaurus might wander around the area, so follow and feed it when needed. During taming, players must fend off any hostile dinosaurs that spawn in the area. After feeding the creature enough, players can get their hands on a Lystrosaurus.

Uses of Lystrosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

Lystrosaurus can boost the experience of the tames around it. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

While these monsters are not rideable, they are tamed because of their ability to boost experience. These creatures can boost the experience of other tames around them for five minutes. Players can activate this ability by petting them, after which they'll do a little jumping animation and boost the experience.

While one Lystrosaurus is enough to increase the experience of small creatures, players must tame multiple Lystrosaurus to efficiently increase the experience of larger ones. Players can also carry this monster while going on PvPs and PvEs to boost the experience of the whole party. This ability makes it one of the best utility dinosaurs in the game.