ARK Survival Ascended Megatherium taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended features various beasts, such as Megatherium, that can inflict extreme amounts of damage. Megatherium is one of the game's strongest dinos and boasts unique abilities, making it a must-have on your battle roster. This monster is a great pick for various battle scenarios in PvPs and PvEs.

It is a rideable tame, simplifying traversal and protecting you from aggressive beasts while mounted. Like most mammals in ARK Survival Ascended, Megatherium is a knockout beast.

While it can be easy, players must know what to do and where to look for this mammal before starting the taming process. That said, this article will explain everything about taming a Megatherium.

How to tame a Megatherium in ARK Survival Ascended

Megatherium can be tamed by knocking it down and feeding it superior kibble (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Megatherium is native to the forest areas in the middle of the map and the snowy mountains. These monsters are quite large and can easily be spotted because of their giant, sloth-like look. You can also use a fast land tame or a flying tame to search for these creatures efficiently.

Taking a solid tame is also necessary for your protection. After finding a Megatherium, you must clear the area of any lethal tames. Exterminating these creatures facilitates the taming process, as they won't be a bother. Here's a list of items needed to tame the monster.

Doorframes

Stone Foundation

Stairs

Narcotics

Crossbow

Tranquilizer Darts

Superior Kibble

Giant Bee Honey

Raw Mutton

You must build a trap by first building a base with stone foundations and then placing a Doorframe on all four sides. After making a box-like trap, players can then build stairs on one side. This trap is one of the finest in the game; you can use it to trap most of the aggressive dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended.

After the trap has been built, you can attack the Megatherium, engage in a chase, and lure it inside the trape through the stairs. Once the beast has been trapped, use the Tranquilizer darts to knock it down. From thereon, you can feed it Superior Kibble, Raw mutton, or Giant Bee Honey to begin the taming process. While the monster is being tamed, you must utilize Narcotics if its torpor is about to run out.

Once everything has been done accordingly, you will get an ARK Survival Ascended Megatherium.

Uses of Megatherium in Ark Survival Ascended

Megatherium can be used for gathering resources and fighting Broodmother (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Fighting Brood Mother: Brood Mother is a spider-like boss in ARK Survival Ascended. Megatherium takes down this boss relatively quickly because of its ability to increase damage after killing an insect.

Farming: Megatherium can farm Berries, Chitin, Wood, Thatch, and Fiber extremely quickly.

PvPs and PvE: Megatherium deals excellent damage, which increases after killing bugs, making it useful during various battle scenarios.