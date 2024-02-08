ARK Survival Ascended Oviraptor taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, Oviraptor is a small carnivore that cannot be ridden. You can easily find it around beaches and jungles. Oviporators are small and agile; taming them can be challenging. However, they can help fertilize eggs, helping you create an army of whichever dinosaur you like.

Oviporators are fragile and can easily be killed with long-range weapons or a strong dinosaur. Since you have to tame them while knocking them out, you must be careful when doing that, as they die quickly with minor damage.

While finding an Oviraptor is easy, taming it can be challenging. This guide will offer everything you need to know about how to do that in ARK Survival Ascended.

Taming an ARK Survival Ascended Oviraptor

You can tame an Oviraptor by knocking it out and feeding it eggs (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: You can find an Oviraptor almost anywhere on the map of ARK Survival Ascended, except for highlands and snowy areas. While locating it is not tricky, you can use a fast-flying creature to accelerate the process. Oviraptors are agile and can run once they sense danger; having a speedy tame can also help you chase them down.

Preparation and taming: Unlike other monsters in the title that prefer Kibble, crops, or meat, you'll need eggs to tame an Oviraptor. You must add these items to your inventory before starting your hunt for the creature.

You will also need Bolas to immobilize the dinosaur before starting the taming process, as it will run once you start attacking it. Instead of using a solid weapon such as a Crossbow or a Rifle for this purpose, you must utilize a Slingshot or a Bow. Oviraptors are fragile and will die with a single shot from a potent weapon.

After locating one of these creatures, you must clear the area of any aggressive or lethal monsters that can disrupt the taming process. You can use weapons or a strong dinosaur to secure the area. After that, start by getting off your mount and slowly approaching the Oviraptor.

Once you get close enough, throw a Bola and immobilize the monster. Use a Bow, a Slingshot, or Tranquilizer Darts to knock it down and start the taming process.

After that, you can feed it Giganotosaurus or Quetzal eggs to tame them efficiently. Once you've fed the egg, the taming bar will increase. Once it is full, you'll have your own Oviraptor.

Uses of Oviraptor: You can use this creature to steal eggs from other dinosaurs. You can employ the attack target option on an egg to make the Oviraptor acquire it and bring it to you. This dinosaur can also collect eggs from your base. For this, just set the beast to collect eggs and leave them in your base, and you can later get all of your eggs from it in ARK Survival Ascended.