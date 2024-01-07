ARK Survival Ascended resource map: Best location for all essential resources

Crafting and gathering is one of the core aspects of ARK Survival Ascended. In this title, you can harvest a large variety of resources. The island is the only map currently available in the game. Your primary option in terms of survival is to gather these resources while staying clear of any threats.

Harvesting the necessary resources will enable you to build a shelter, craft numerous equipment, and tame a diverse range of prehistoric creatures in the game. However, many resources that are essential for your progression are scarce and hard to find.

This article will provide a comprehensive list of the best locations for gathering all essential resources in ARK Survival Ascended.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Best locations for all essential resources in ARK Survival Ascended

As mentioned previously, the island is the only map currently available in ARK Survival Ascended. More maps are planned to be released in the coming months as DLCs, according to the ARK Survival Ascended full roadmap. This list comprises all the available resource locations on the game's island map.

The following are the most efficient locations for gathering resources in ARK Survival Ascended:

Wood and Thatch: Writhing Swamps (Latitude: 72.4, Longitude: 34.2)

Writhing Swamps (Latitude: 72.4, Longitude: 34.2) Flint and Stone: The Eastern Plains (Latitude: 45.1, Longitude: 76.4)

The Eastern Plains (Latitude: 45.1, Longitude: 76.4) Metal and Obsidian: The Belly of the Beat and The Throat of the Flame (Latitude: 40.1, Longitude: 37.5)

The Belly of the Beat and The Throat of the Flame (Latitude: 40.1, Longitude: 37.5) Black Pearl : Underwater (Latitude: 56.8, Longitude: 0.3)

: Underwater (Latitude: 56.8, Longitude: 0.3) Berries: The Redwood Forests' Swamp Cave (Latitude: 64.8, Longitude: 35.2)

The Redwood Forests' Swamp Cave (Latitude: 64.8, Longitude: 35.2) Chitin: The Western Coast (Latitude: 71, Longitude: 7.1)

The Western Coast (Latitude: 71, Longitude: 7.1) Crystal: The Dead Island (Latitude: 9, Longitude: 91.2)

The Dead Island (Latitude: 9, Longitude: 91.2) Cementing Paste: The Western Approach (Latitude: 55.2, Longitude: 25.7)

The Western Approach (Latitude: 55.2, Longitude: 25.7) Oil and Organic Polymer: Northeast Shores (Latitude: 25.3, Longitude: 9.4)

Northeast Shores (Latitude: 25.3, Longitude: 9.4) Silica Pearls: Between Whitesky Peak and the Grand Hills (Latitude: 28.6, Longitude: 30.7)

Between Whitesky Peak and the Grand Hills (Latitude: 28.6, Longitude: 30.7) Rare Flowers and Rare Mushrooms: Writhing Swamps (Latitude: 52.7, Longitude: 87.0)

While these areas offer an abundance of the desired resources, harvesting them carries high risk, as they are often teeming with predators and other players. So proper preparations are required before venturing into these treacherous territories.

This includes armor to protect yourself from lethally low temperatures, the best tames to harvest resources and weapons to defend against predators.

Argentavis is an exceptional flying mount (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Additionally, taming a flying mount like Argentavis can be extremely useful in traveling across the uneven terrain of the island. Moreover, you can transport the creatures that specialize in harvesting these resources to their respective locations. This approach will reduce the hectic nature of these expeditions and make it easier to carry these resources safely to your base.

