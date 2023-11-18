ARK Survival Ascended Sauropod Vertebrae: How to farm, uses, and more

ARK Survival Ascended is the newest installment in the survival-craft game series and a remake of ARK Survival Evolved utilizing Unreal Engine 5. Apart from upgrading the visual quality from its predecessor, it also revamps some fundamental systems to enrich the overall player experience. Still, the central aspect of the gameplay involves crafting and gathering resources.

However, the end-game content mainly revolves around boss fights. There are currently four bosses that you can fight in the game, and each one requires special tributes to summon. If you want to summon the Broodmother, you need a Sauropod Vertebrate, among many other tributes. Here's how you can get one.

How to farm Sauropod Vertebrae in ARK Survival Ascended

Brontosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In ARK Survival Ascended, Sauropod Vertebrae can be found in the carcasses of dinosaurs like Brontosaurus, Diplodocus, or Titanosaur. You can find them either in the sauropod's inventory before harvesting it for meat and hide, or in a bag left on the ground if it has been harvested before accessing the inventory or if it has been consumed by other predators.

However, it's difficult to come across the carcasses of these huge dinosaurs, so your best bet would be to take them down yourself. Unfortunately, taking on these gigantic creatures is not an easy task. Brontosaurs have massive health pools, and it takes some time to kill one.

Before you start engaging in a fight with these dinos, you need to first check if they have the Sauropod Vertebrae in their inventory. After that, craft several large bear traps, as the Brontosaurus is a gigantic creature that you can't directly take on. Once the traps are set, use your weapons to agitate the beast and capture its attention. Lead the Brontosaurus toward the traps, ensuring it becomes ensnared.

With the dinosaur successfully trapped, use tranquilizer darts to knock it out. There are different types of tranquilizers available, each varying in rank and effectiveness. Choose one based on your resources, keeping in mind that around 50 of these tranquilizers will be needed for the process. Opting for more affordable options is recommended, as expensive ones stun the target more quickly but consume valuable resources.

It's advisable to use ranged weapons or high-level hunting dinos. Few wild creatures pose a threat to Brontosauruses, so make sure to choose a high-level aggressive combat tame to get the job done.

Where to use Sauropod Vertebrae in ARK Survival Ascended

Broodmother in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Sauropod Vertebrae is a tribute to summon the Broodmother, one of the four bosses in the game. In addition, you'll also need the following to summon the arachnid boss:

Artifact of the Clever

Artifact of the Hunter

Artifact of the Massive

Argentavis Talon

Sarcosuchus Skin

Titanoboa Venom

This wraps up our Sauropod Vertebrae guide in ARK Survival Ascended.