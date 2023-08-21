Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier in Diablo 4: How to get, effects, and more

Diablo 4 has garnered a strong fanbase thanks to the numerous updates and a wide variety of content to experience. You are bound to invest countless hours mastering each class and its unique abilities. The presence of other intertwining gameplay systems like Paragon Boards, gems, and more offer additional flexibility in tweaking the build. Legendary Aspects are also an important part of this ARPG.

Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier is one of the potent options since it is usable for every class in the game. Diablo 4 classifies each Aspect into five types, and the Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier is tied to the defensive category. You will need to tackle a dungeon to obtain it or simply extract it from any Legendary gear.

Acquiring Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier in Diablo 4

This is the location of the Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 offers a plethora of Aspects that comprise robust passive boosts for your character. These are crucial, especially while crafting a build for tackling endgame activities. Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier is quite potent if you are inclined to bolster your defense.

You can navigate to a dungeon named Lost Keep, situated in the Umir Plateau area within the Hawezar region. Like other dungeons, this also pits you against some enemies while you complete a certain set of objectives.

You can make a note of the following tasks required to complete the Lost Keep dungeon:

Your first objective is slaying three Fractured Spirits.

Once you deal with these foes, you can proceed toward Desecrated Chambers.

You must then explore the area and fend off myriad adversaries. You must focus on defeating Animus Carriers.

You can then deposit all the collected Animus in an urn to progress.

The final objective involves dealing with a formidable opponent named Resurrected Malice.

You must watch out for its spirit orb attack and a bunch of minions that it can summon in the battle.

You will encounter this boss in the Lost Keep (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier is unlocked in the Codex of Power the moment you defeat the Resurrected Malice. If you want to ignore dealing with the Lost Keep dungeon, then you can resort to another technique.

You can farm for Legendary loot that consists of this Aspect. This method can be time-consuming or quick since it depends on the randomized nature of loot drops. After you manage to obtain a gear with the desired Aspect, you can interact with an occultist to extract it.

Effects associated with Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier in Diablo 4

This Aspect belongs to the defensive category (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier possesses the following effect:

Whenever your character has an active barrier, you have an increased chance to cancel the incoming direct damage from distant opponents.

Barrier is an important buff in this title that can shield your character from excessive damage. Feel free to read this extensive guide outlining the importance of barrier generation in Diablo 4.

You will encounter many instances wherein foes attack you from a distance rather than charging at you. With this Aspect on your side, you have better chances of reducing this damage.

Diablo 4 has received many patches and updates that not only added some content via Season of the Malignant but also introduced some class balances. You can refer to this article to learn about the latest patch 1.1.2.