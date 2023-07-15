What is Barrier Generation in Diablo 4 and how does it work?

There are a lot of passive and active combat mechanics in Diablo 4 that players don't entirely understand, with Barrier Generation being one of them. Many aren’t exactly sure what it does in the RPG, which is unsurprising, as many in the player base are flocking to social media to get a clear understanding of how this mechanic works.

The in-game tooltips aren’t too clear on the feature, and you can often find it as a passive stat on some of the items they get as a drop when defeating monsters and unlocking chests.

Hence, this guide will cover what Barrier Generation is in Diablo 4 and how it works in the game.

What is Diablo 4 Barrier Generation?

Simply put, Barrier Generation is the passive stat that your character has, which works towards increasing the rate of their barrier regeneration. This stat determines the time it will take for your barrier to return after your Barrier Aura has disappeared.

Barrier Aura can be spotted as the Blue layer on your Health Globe, and it acts as absorbing extra damage from the enemy, improving survivability.

Barbarians, Druids, and Sorceresses are some of the best classes that utilize the barriers in the game, making Barrier Generation one of the most important stats for them.

The faster the Barrier can regenerate, the easier it will be for you to survive during some of the hardest encounters in the game.

How to increase Barrier Generation in Diablo 4

While specific Legendary Aspects and Unique Effects will allow you to get your barrier regeneration up significantly, one of the best ways to improve the rate will be to slot Diamond Gem in your armor.

The higher the rarity of the Gem, the greater its effect, and with the right build, you will be able to have a barrier up on your character almost all the time.

Every Diablo 4 skill that uses the Barrier Generation stat

Here is a list of all the skills in the game that can greatly benefit from higher Barrier Generation:

Earthen Bulwark

Cold Front

Icy Veil

Enhanced Earthen Bulwark

Strategic Earthen Bulwark

Innate Earthen Bulwark

Enhanced Iron Skin

Strategic Iron Skin

Preserving Earthen Bulwark

Ice Armor

Iron Skin

Shimmering Ice Armor

Preserving Iron Skin

Mystical Ice Armor

Does Fortify count as Barrier in Diablo 4?

Fortify is a passive that will grant you a 10% damage reduction when the bar is full, and a black ring surrounds your character. It does not give an additional health sponge like a typical Barrier; hence, it cannot be considered as one, and it will not be effect by Barrier Generation.

Is Bubble a Barrier in Diablo 4?

Much like Fortiny, Bubble is also not considered a barrier in the game. It does not act as a health sponge; it just creates a white dome inside which you will be invulnerable. Bubble comes with items and has a cooldown time which can be buffed.

Is Dark Shroud a Barrier in Diablo 4?

The Rogue’s Dark Shroud is not a barrier. They are balls that form around the character, which reduces incoming damage. Like Fortify, it is not an HP sponge and will not be affected by Barrier Generation.