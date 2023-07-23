Aspect of Quicksand Diablo 4: How to get, effects, and more

Diablo 4 comprises a wealth of loot to amass, and you can partake in various activities to obtain it. The world of Sanctuary is packed with many enemy types that also drop loot upon defeat. You also have five distinct classes, with Druids being one of them. You can enhance the effectiveness of each with the help of Aspects.

Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects impart some robust stat bonuses and can be applied to various items like helm, chest armor, boots, shields, and amulet. Aspect of Quicksand pertains to the Druid class, and you can obtain it by completing one of the dungeons.

How to obtain Aspect of Quicksand in Diablo 4?

This is the location of Ferals' Den (Image via Diablo 4)

The game offers many Legendary Aspects for you to obtain, and Aspect of Quicksand can be acquired by completing a dungeon named Ferals’ Den. You can partake in various dungeons scattered across different regions in the world of Sanctuary.

Whenever you hover the cursor over any particular dungeon on the world map, you will also spot the Aspect you can acquire from completing it. The same is the case with Ferals’ Den. This dungeon can be found in the region named Scosglen.

It can be a challenging endeavor to access this dungeon since it involves clearing out the stronghold named Moordaine Lodge. Once you are done dealing with the stronghold, you can proceed to tackle the Ferals’ Den dungeon.

Your primary task will be to accumulate Animus from the various Animus Carriers lurking around in the dungeon. You should also navigate to the Feral Depths within this area and activate some runestones.

This is an elite foe within the dungeon (Image via Diablo 4)

Along with dealing with a swarm of enemies, you must defeat an elite foe named Innes, Vengeance of Glor-an-Fhaidha. It is recommended to have a robust build to slay this enemy. If you are playing as a Druid, refer to this best Druid Werebear build guide.

Aspect of Quicksand will be unlocked in the Codex of Power as soon as you defeat the elite boss. Alternatively, you can try to extract this particular Aspect which can be tied to randomly dropped loot (belonging to Legendary rarity).

What are the effects associated with Diablo 4 Aspect of Quicksand?

You must note that this Legendary Aspect belongs to the utility category. It is a potent one to use with Druid’s Werebear build. It leverages the Druid’s Earth skills like Earth Spike and can effectively deal with multiple enemies.

Aspect of Quicksand has the following effect:

Any damage dealt to your adversaries by using Earth skills will slow them down by a certain percentage (can vary between 25 to 50%) for a span of five seconds.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is a perfect opportunity to try new builds and experiment with classes you have never played. You can peruse this extensive guide for the best leveling, PvP, and endgame build for the Druid in this new season.