Belisarius-D god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

The Belisarius-D is the second Pulse Rifle to grab the attention of the Destiny 2 community. Like the Relentless from Prophecy, it is also a Strand weapon that drops from the Crucible competitive playlist. The Belisarius-D is also the only weapon of its kind, an Aggressive Framed archetype Pulse Rifle with the Strand element.

Players have also waited a long time since the release of an Aggressive Pulse Rifle after such an archetype was launched in Season of the Seraph. Hence, the new Belisarius-D has some heavy boots to fill, as it must live up to its name and serve everyone in all kinds of activities.

This article will help you select the best perks for the Belisarius-D Pulse Rifle, be it for PvP or PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Belisarius-D PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Belisarius-D PvP god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks you should use with the Belisarius-D for Destiny 2 PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range on the weapon.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability, alongside the ricochet effects of every bullet.

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and Reload Speed after sustained precision hits on enemies.

Kill Clip for a 33% increase in damage after reloading on kill.

Before going into other perks, it is important to note that the Belisarius-D Pulse Rifle has the highest base Range out of all other Aggressive Framed archetypes. Hence, the options mentioned above focus heavily on gaining Stability. However, if you do not want that, look for perks such as Eye of the Storm and Headseeker.

Belisarius-D PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Belisarius-D PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks you should have in the Belisarius-D for Destiny 2 PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Handling.

Extended Mag for increased magazine size.

Vorpal Weapon for 20% increased damage to bosses.

Headseeker for increased precision damage after body-shot damage for a short time.

The perks above are meant for a more Champion-controlling approach. However, to use this weapon with Strand builds, the combination of Slice and Hatchling is recommended.

How to get the Belisarius-D Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2?

The Belisarius-D Pulse Rifle can be earned from the competitive PvP playlist in Season of the Wish. Anyone can open up the Director and complete three matches to get one copy of it with randomized perks. Furthermore, you can also use all three characters to complete three matches every week, until your preferred perk drops for you.

Lastly, the Belisarius-D also contains one particular type of perk that other Aggressive Framed Pulses do not have, and that is the stock. Here, having the Fitted Stock is beneficial for increased recoil control and Stability.