Best AFK build in Borderlands 4: Rafa Peacebreaker Cannon build guide

Borderlands 4 allows you to make some powerful builds that can one-shot bosses, but with Rafa, you won’t even need to use your weapon. All you need to do is activate the Action Skill, occasionally aim at enemies, and let the Peacebreaker Cannon wipe the area clean. The build can start working as early as Level 30, but it requires specific gear to function.

Additionally, having access to the specialization tree will increase the DPS significantly. Once the build is complete, activate Peacebreaker Cannon and take a walk around the arena.

What makes the AFK Peacebreaker Cannon build work in Borderlands 4?

Just use Action Skill and watch your foes perish (Image via 2K)

Before we jump into the build, there are a few things to understand about how the AFK Peacebreaker Cannon build works. The main gist of the build is stacking elemental damage to the cannons, which allows projectiles coming from them to ricochet.

Another notable item you’ll need is a Maliwan weapon with the Beam Tosser perk and an Enhancement mod with Mixologist. Also note that ‘AKF’ in this build does not mean standing still. While you can let the Peacebreaker Cannon deal with enemies, you are still vulnerable to enemy attack and will need to move around.

Borderlands 4 Rafa Skill build for Peacebreaker Cannon setup

Most of the skill points will be invested in the Peacebreaker Cannon (Image via 2K)

Here’s the complete setup for Rafa’s skill tree for the AFK Peacebreaker Cannon build in Borderlands 4.

Passives

Deft Hands (5/5): Increases fire rate for Peacebreaker Cannon.

Increases fire rate for Peacebreaker Cannon. Juerga (5/5): Restore Action Skill duration on critical hits.

Restore Action Skill duration on critical hits. Maestro (3/5): Increases Skill Damage.

Increases Skill Damage. El Valiente (2/5): Rafa gains increased damage from all sources based on shield fullness.

Rafa gains increased damage from all sources based on shield fullness. Asymmetric Warfare (5/5): Indirect Projectiles gain increased damage.

Indirect Projectiles gain increased damage. Errant Spark (5/5): Indirect Projectiles deal bonus fire damage

Indirect Projectiles deal bonus fire damage Lateral Plinking (1/1): Indirect Projectiles gain a chance to ricochet.

Indirect Projectiles gain a chance to ricochet. Vitriol (5/5): Bonus corrosive damage from a fully loaded magazine.

Bonus corrosive damage from a fully loaded magazine. Concentrated Build-Up (5/5): Aiming grants bonus shock damage.

Aiming grants bonus shock damage. Pain Reaction (5/5): Weapons gain a chance to ricochet off enemies with a status effect.

Weapons gain a chance to ricochet off enemies with a status effect. El Alacran (1/1): Enemies damaged by Peacebreaker Cannons have increased status chance.

Augment

For Augment, the build uses Instinto. It increases critical hit chance for Peacebreaker Cannons. While active, each kill restores Action Skill Duration, but also causes it to drain faster.

Capstone

For Capstone, equip Double-Ought Autoshot. It replaces the Peacebreaker Cannon with a shotgun that shoots more pellets and deals more damage. The turrets also gain a chance to ricochet off the targets, but with reduced damage.

Specialization leveling and perks

For perks, you’ll need to equip: In the Zone, Now with Caffeine, I am a Gun, and A Honed Mind. To unlock these, invest in the following specializations:

Sharpshooter (10): Increases reload speed and accuracy.

Increases reload speed and accuracy. Runner (10): Increases movement speed and melee damage.

Increases movement speed and melee damage. Daredevil (20): Increased Action Skill cooldown rate.

Gearing guide for pure Peacebreaker Cannon Rafa in Borderlands 4

Get the Instigator mod and a Mixologist Enhancement mod (Image via 2K)

Here’s the complete list of all the gear you’ll need for the AFK Peacebreaker Cannon build in Borderlands 4.

Best Class Mod for Rafa Peacebreaker Cannon build

The best-in-slot class mod for this build is Instigator. Whenever Peacebreaker Cannon fires at an enemy, gain a stack of Instigator. Each stack grants 2% increased damage that you’ll lose when attacking a new enemy. However, this mod is great against bosses.

Weapon loadout

The only weapon you need to make this build work is a Maliwan shotgun with the Beam Tosser perk. While switching modes, the increased damage also applies to the Peacebreaker Cannon.

Enhancement

To further increase the weapon damage, you’ll need a Maliwan Enhancement with Mixologist. The perk allows you to deal bonus damage to your weapon, which also applies to the Peacebreaker Cannon. Additionally, having increased gun damage will also increase DPS.

Ordnance

The Ordnance choice is entirely dependent on you. If you need more single-target damage to nuke bosses, use a knife with the Penetrator augment. For groups, a scatter grenade will be more effective.

Repkit

Shiny War Paint will grant you additional fire rate, which is great for dealing damage. However, if you feel squishy and want better survivability, use the Kill Spring for spawning healing orbs on kill.

Recommended Legendaries

Since it is an AFK build, the only two Legendaries you’ll need are the Instigator class mod and the Shiny War Paint or Kill Spring repkit. To inflict the maximum possible damage, you’ll need to have the Maliwan shotgun equipped while the Peacebreaker Cannon is active.

How to play Rafa Peacebreaker Cannon (AFK build) in Borderlands 4

Peacebreaker Cannon is effective against bosses as well (Image via 2K)

Activate the Peacebreaker Cannon at the start of the fight and take a stroll across the arena. The Action Skill will take down all regular enemies without breaking a sweat. Each kill will restore a portion of skill duration, and if there are a lot of enemies, you can keep the cannon out for a much longer duration.

When it comes to stronger enemies and bosses, use your repkit for increased fire rate and aim down the sight to add shock to the elemental damage and up the DPS. You don’t need to shoot with your weapon, as simply aiming for a duration will grant you damage by stacking Concentrated Build-Up.

