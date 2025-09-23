After you've helped Leader Kassandra in Enter the Electi Part 1 in Borderlands 4, you'll next be directed towards helping Leader Willem. He's currently facing some issues with the Digistruct System, and he needs a Vault Hunter's help to get things up and running. Once more, this Side Mission will be located in Carcadia Burns.

As you already know, the Rippers dominate this area, so be careful while venturing outside of safe zones. Consider using your Digirunner to cover vast distances swiftly to avoid confrontations. That being said, here's how to go about the Enter the Electi Part 2 Side Mission in Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 Enter The Electi Part 2 Walkthrough Step-By-Step

Talk to Leader Willem

Talk to Leader Willem (Image via 2k | YouTube/WoW Quests)

To start the Enter The Electi Part 2 Side Mission, you will need to talk to Leader Willem. He can be found in the sub-region of Carcadia Burns called Grey Havenage. When you talk to him, he will tell you about the Digistruct System being on the fritz and how he needs your help to fix it.

Place Willem's Devices

Place all five of Willem's Devices (Image via 2k | YouTube/WoW Quests)

After a short banter, he will instruct you to pick up his devices and place them at their designated locations. You don't have to listen to everything he has to say (if you don't want to); you're free to start placing devices. Here's where to place them in Grey Havenage:

Go up the stairs Northeast of the search area.

Atop the scaffolding, North of the first device's location.

Look for a dark corner by the stairs in and about the center of the search area.

Look West of the search area, between the bags of cement and the market stalls.

Near the lockers, North of the search area.

If you're lost, remember to use the objective marker to locate the place where you need to put Willem's Devices. This will make the location easier. Also, keep in mind that you may need to venture into hostile territory with the Grey Havenage sub-region to place the devices. Proceed with caution.

Return to Leader Willem and activate devices

Activate the devices (Image via 2k | YouTube/WoW Quests)

After you've placed all five of Willem's Devices, you will need to return to him to activate them. Once you activate the devices, there will be some exchange of dialogue between Leader Willem and Leader Kassandra. After the banter ends, Enter the Electi Part 2 Side Mission will be completed.

