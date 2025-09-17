Borderlands 4 One Fell Swoop walkthrough

The Borderlands 4 One Fell Swoop Main Mission is the fifth in line, assuming you decide to tackle Idolator Sol first. This Main Mission will pit you against one of The Timekeeper's Lieutenants, during which you will be tasked to stop his Locust Bio-Weapon.

That said, here's how to get started with the Borderlands 4 One Fell Swoop Main Mission, the challenges you will face, and what you can expect to see towards the end.

Borderlands 4 One Fell Swoop Step-By-Step Walkthrough

Talk to Zadra at The Stubs

Bio-Bulkhead in statis (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

To start the Borderlands 4 One Fell Swoop Main Mission, you will have to talk to Zadra. You will likely be in her lab upon completing A Lot To Procress Main Mission, and as such, she shouldn't be hard to find.

Reach, Enter, and Sabotage Sol's Production Facility at Synthetic Nave

Make short work of Sol's facility (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

After you speak with her, you will have to go to Sol's Production Facility. Follow the map-marker, and you will eventually reach Synthetic Nave. Once there, you will have to sabotage his operations, which means destroying everything you can.

Open and Damage Synth Processor

Destroy the Synth Processor (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you've progressed deep enough into the facility, you will be tasked with damaging the Synth Processor. Look for an opening in the system, and shoot its core. That will do the job.

Meet Zadra

Return to Zadra after completing the task (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you damage the Synth Processor, you'll have to go meet Zadra in the Borderlands 4 One Fell Swoop Main Mission. She will give you a new set of objectives to execute.

Find the Main Network Terminal and kill the Guards

Kill everything that moves to secure the area (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you've spoken to Zadra, she will task you with finding the Main Network Terminal and disposing of the Guards in the area. This should be a breeze as it's just some running and shooting about.

Bypass the Armored Door and reach Sealed Wing

Use the Locust to tear through armour (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Next, you will have to find a way past the Armored Door since there's no way to open it. You'll need to use your Grapple to get through a small passage and get to the other side. Once you're out of the narrow passage, you will reach a control room.

Dispense Locust Sample and return to Zadra

Return to Zadra after dispencing the Locust (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once inside the room, you will have to dispense Locust Samples. This is again a very straightforward task and simple to execute. Once done, return to Zadra, and she'll tell you that the bio-weapon is being loaded onto the ship. You will now have to race to stop it from taking off.

Defeat Bio-Bulkhead

Defeat Bio-Bulkhead (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

As you try to approach the Airship in the Borderlands 4 One Fell Swoop Main Mission, you will encounter a Boss called Bio-Bulkhead. You'll need to use Locust Canisters to shred its armour and remove its immunity to inflict damage. Once done, you can then proceed to the Airship.

Reach Airship and then go to the Fast-Travel Point

Unlock the Fast-Travel Point (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

After the fight ends, you will have to fight your way to the Airship. However, given that nothing is fair on Kairos, or rather, works in your favor, you will miss the Airship. You will then have to follow the objective marker and make your way to a Fast-Travel Point instead to get to the Airship. You'll need to clear some debris to activate it.

Enter Airship, Eject Thermal Capacitors, and Stop Sol's Locust Attack

Destroy the Airship from within (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

After you reach the Airship. you will need to get aboard and sabotage it from within. The Thermal Capacitors will have to be ejected, and you will then have to destory parts of the ship to bring it down. Once this is done, Sol's Locust Attack will be stopped.

Abandon Ship

Watch it go down in flames in the Borderlands 4 One Fell Swoop Main Mission (Image via 2k | Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the Airship now going down, it's time to abandon ship. At this point, a counter will appear, and you will have to dive off the ship to safety before it explodes. With that, the Borderlands 4 One Fell Swoop Main Mission will be completed.

