Borderlands 4 Breeding Daisies Walkthrough 

The Borderlands 4 Breeding Daisies Side Mission is a fun little challenge you can undertake to test your combat prowess and mating calls simultaneously. While not the most glorious of tasks, the XP earned will help you reach the max level faster. If nothing else, you'll have fun helping Mort with his Thresher problem.
That being said, here's how to start Borderlands 4 Breeding Daisies Side Mission, the steps needed to complete it, and the challenge you can expect to face along the way.
Borderlands 4 Breeding Daisies Step-By-Step Walkthrough
Save Mort from the Threshers
The first thing you need to do is rescue Mort, who is located in The Fadefields - The Howl. Doing this will trigger the Side Mission to start. This will also be a prerequisite to unlock the Side Mission called Whack-A-Thresher.
Reach the Thresher nest and collect eggs
Once you accept the Side Mission, you will have to travel to the designated area marked on the map. Once you approach the cave entrance at the given destination, the objective will update. You will then have to collect three Thresher eggs by defeating three Badass Threshers.
Return to Mort and hand over eggs
Once you've got the eggs, return to Mort and hand them over. He will then give you a brand new set of objectives to complete.
Collect Mangler Meat and return to the farm
You'll next be tasked with killing some Manglers in the Borderlands 4 Breeding Daisies Side Mission. This should be easy enough for you to do, irrespective of your Vault Hunter's Class. Once you have three Mangler Meat, return to Mort, and he'll give you more tasks to complete.
Place Thresher food and subdue Daisy
Once you return with the Mangler Meat, you'll need to place it in and subdue Daisy. This is just some basic combat, so don't worry about going all out.
Perform a thresher mating call and kill Wildhorns
Next, you'll have to interact with the megaphone on the left side of the farm to perform a Thresher mating call. Sadly, it will backfire, and you will now have to fight Wildhorns instead, due to likely messing up the mating call.
Perform mating call, but mean it this time (and it still doesn't work)
Since the mating call failed the first time around, you'll have to do it again, but mean it this time. Sadly, despite your best efforts, you will fail once more and attract Kratch, which you must now exterminate in the Borderlands 4 Breeding Daisies Side Mission.
Perform a mating call that unleashes your inner thresher, subdue it, and set the mood
Head to the megaphone one last time, attempt a final mating call (which works), and prepare for a battle with Ivan the Thresher. Once defeated, Daisy will reappear, get cozy with him, and all that's left to do is help them set the mood. Interact with the jukebox in front of the Hut, and the Borderlands 4 Breeding Daisies Side Mission will be complete.
