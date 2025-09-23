Carcadia Burns is a harsh and unforgiving region on Kairos in Borderlands 4. If it's not the local wildlife trying to dismember you, the Rippers and their Queen are out to get you. In short, you're a walking target, but you're likely armed to the teeth if you've made it this far, and hence, the perfect candidate to help the Electi.
This brings us to the Side Mission known as Electi Part 1. It's not incredibly complex or time-consuming, but you will need to complete mundane tasks, such as killing Creeps, securing Supply Crates, and listening to a lot of dialogue. That said, here's everything you need to know about Electi Part 1 Side Mission.
Borderlands 4 Enter The Electi Part 1 Walkthrough Step-By-Step
Talk to Leader Kassandra
To start the Enter The Electi Part 1 Side Mission, you will need to talk to Leader Kassandra. She is located in the Carcadia Burns Region in the Ruined Sumplands. Once you speak to her, she will narrate her tale of woes, which you will have to listen to (and endure). Filty beasts are pilfering their supplies, and it's your job to get rid of them.
Follow the Side Mission marker to the indicated location and Kill Creeps
You will be directed to go to the infested part of town and kill the Creeps that invaded. You will encounter a variety of them, so be sure to carry a wide selection of weapons. to deal with the variations. There will be quite a few sent your way; be sure to deal with them with extreme prejudice.
Rescue and relocate Supply Crates
Once you've dealt with the Creeps and wiped them out, you will have to rescue the Supply Crates and head back to where you met Leader Kassandra. As you approach her, to your left, you will have to relocate the Supply Crates for safekeeping. After completing the task, Kassandra will banter for a while, and you'll be given the option of undertaking Enter the Electi Part 2 Side Mission.
